Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat will run regularly from today, what will be special in the food menu for the passengers

On Tuesday at 10:51 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the semi-high speed train ‘Vande Bharat’ to the passengers of Bihar and Jharkhand by showing the green flag online. From today this train will run regularly. Earlier, on the occasion of the inauguration of Vande Bharat, many MPs of Jharkhand including Governor CP Radhakrishnan, special guest Union State Education Minister Annapurna Devi were present at Ranchi railway station as the chief guest.

After flagging off the train, the Ranchi to Namkum train ran at a speed of 10 km. Because the Governor, MP and Railway’s GM and DRM had to board from Namkum station. The train reached Namkum Railway Station at 11:12. The Governor along with other guests traveled from Namkum to Mesra station. The train reached Mesra Railway Station at 11:30 am. As soon as the train reached the station, the people present here raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

To see this train, the crowd was standing in the terrace, field, field besides the station. People were seen taking selfies and making videos. The train reached Barkakana at 1:16 pm, Hazaribagh at 1:45 pm, Koderma at 3:00 pm, Paharpur at 3:47 pm, Gaya at 4:29 pm, Jehanabad at 5:00 pm and Patna at 5:40 pm. The train ran at a speed of 10 km to 132 km per hour during its journey.

Day of pride for Jharkhand:

On the occasion, Governor CP Radhakrishnan said: Today the country is creating history. Vande Bharat is not just a train, but it is a symbol of a marching India. This is the result of the vision of the Prime Minister. This is the reason that India has become the fifth emerging economy in the last nine years. Today is a day of pride for Jharkhand.

vande bharat menu



executive class

Veg Breakfast: Tea or Coffee, Biscuit, Two Parathas, Vegetable, Curd, Veg Cutlet, Brown Bread Slice two pieces, Finger Chips, Butter Chiplet, Jam, Banana, Choco Pie, Juice, Tea.

Non Veg Breakfast: Masala Omelet, Brown Bed Slice 2, Butter Chiplet, Finger Chips, Jam, Banana 02, Chokopai, Juice, Tomato Ketchup, Tea or Coffee.

Lunch: Soup, Cumin Pulao, Ajwain Paratha 02, Mix Dal Fry, Paneer Butter Masala, Chicken Butter Masala, Aloo Chokha, Ice Cream.

Evening snacks: water chestnut, croissant bread, chocolate bar, popcorn, salted almond packet, juice, tomato ketchup, tea.

chair car

Morning Tea: Tea-Coffee, Biscuit

Veg breakfast: Two parathas, curd, veg cutlet, fruit cake, tea, tomato ketchup.

Non-veg breakfast: Masala omelette, boiled veg, two slices of brown bread, butter chiplets, finger chips, jam, cake, tea or coffee.

Lunch: Cumin Pulao, Ajwain Paratha 02, Mix Dal Fry, Paneer Butter Masala, Chicken Butter Masala.

Evening snacks: water chestnut, popcorn, branded makhana, juice, tomato ketchup, tea