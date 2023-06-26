Patna residents paid a fine of 45 lakhs in seven days, know which mistake had to be fined

The people of Patna city do not care about the Motor Vehicle Act. They are far ahead in flouting the rules of this act. In seven days, the residents of the city paid about Rs 45 lakh as fine to the traffic police. Especially the fine was imposed for driving at high speed and not wearing seat belt. People drive vehicles at the speed of the wind on JP Ganga Path, Atal Path, Patna AIIMS Elevated Road. Also, car riders do not use seat belts.

On which mistake the fine had to be paid

Apart from this, only the driver wears a helmet on the bike and the person sitting on the back seat does not have a helmet. Most of the people pay fine for these reasons only. Despite this, they do not take the name of improvement. The residents of the city paid Rs 45 lakh as fine from 15 to 21 June. The fine for driving at high speed is 2000 and for not wearing seat belt, a fine of one thousand is charged.

Many accidents happen due to over speeding.

Due to the high speed of vehicles, the number of road accidents also increases. Especially on JP Ganga Path and Atal Path, one road accident happens every day. On Atal Path, even the iron barricades made on the dividers and sides have been broken at many places due to accidents.

how much fine was collected on which day

June 15 – 552000

June 16- 824500

June 17 – 660000

June 18 – 502500

June 19 – 770500

June 20 – 610500

June 21 – 610500