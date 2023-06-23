Patna Ring Road: There will be delay in getting compensation for land between Sherpur-Kanhauli, these villages will be acquired

The estimate regarding acquisition of land between Sherpur-Kanhauli has not been approved for the construction of Patna Ring Road. Due to this, there is a problem in land acquisition. Because of this, due to non-fixation of rate, there will be delay in distribution of compensation. This will also delay the construction work of Ring Road. The source said that for the construction of Patna Ring Road, about 187 acres of land is to be acquired in 12 mouzas between Sherpur-Kanhauli. The part of Ring Road is about nine kilometers between Kanhauli-Sherpur. A road has been built between Kanhauli and Sherpur. Land has to be acquired to make it a four lane. It is to be constructed by NHAI. About 468 crores will be spent on road construction.

Ring road will be constructed in greenfield

The source told that Patna Ring Road is to be constructed in Greenfield. For the ring road passing through Bihta and Maner zones, land will be taken in six villages each of both the zones. Wajidpur, Panal, Kanholi, Parakhotimpur Kothi, Mustafapur and Hiramanpur villages of Bihta circle are included. On the other hand, Mustafapur Mauli, Rasulpur Bijagopal, Harshankarpur Narhanna, Rasulpur Bijagopal Milki, Balua and Santar villages of Maner zone are included. 79 acres of land will be acquired in Bihta zone and 107 acres in Maner zone.

waiting for approval

The source of the district administration said that the approval of the estimate for the acquisition of land from the ryots for the construction of the ring road is awaited. The land has to be made available to the District Land Acquisition Office. For this, the Bihar government has to distribute the compensation. For this reason, the rate of the land has to be decided by the district administration. NHAI source told that the Bihar government will provide land for the construction of Patna Ring Road. After this NHAI has to construct the road. In this regard, the District Land Acquisition Officer told that after completing all the process, the work of land acquisition will be done. After this it will be handed over to NHAI.

50 acres of land will be acquired for the bus stand in Patna’s Kanhauli, construction will be done next to the ring road t)patna ring road construction