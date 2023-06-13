Patna Smart City: 10 new schemes approved, beautification will be done from Patel Bhawan to Dakbungalow Square

Patna. By June 2024, the Road Construction Department will beautify Bailey Road (Nehru Marg) from Patel Bhavan to Dak Bungalow Square and develop green belt in it. Along with this, re-tender will be held for the redevelopment plan of Mandiri Nala. It may be noted that earlier this year a tender was floated in the month of February, in which the decision was to be taken by the board members due to a single tender, in view of which the board took this decision in the 26th Board of Directors meeting of Patna Smart City. The meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Arunish Chawla, Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development and Housing Department and Chairman of Patna Smart City Limited. Many other important decisions were also taken in this, about which Municipal Commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar gave information.

Green belt will be built under bridges and flyovers

Approval was given on the proposal to develop gabion and green belt of the area under the bridges and flyovers coming in the ABD area. This work will be done by the Forest Department.

Revenue model will be made of various components of ICCC

In the meeting, approval was given to publish the proposed RFP and NIT for making revenue model of various components of ICCC to make Patna Smart City self-sustainable. Components of ICCC like Variable Message Display VMD (Variable Message Display), PA (Public Address System) OFC have been approved as per the revenue model.

Approval for automation of drainage pumping station

The automation of drainage pumping station was approved with the performance-based incentive received under the Second Ganga River Basin Project and the proposal to integrate the pumping station with ICCC was approved.

10 new schemes of smart city got approval

Development of common facility in Mithapur area

Integration with itriplesy by 3D mapping of ABD area of ​​Patna Smart City through drone technology

Facilitating smooth flow of urban traffic near Patna Junction through traffic engineering

Purchase of 30 e-buses / CNG buses for the multi-modal hub being built near Patna Junction

Purchase of CNG vehicles as per requirement for door-to-door garbage collection

Its integration with iTriplexy for automation of street lights of Patna city

Installation of 3D LED display for Multi Modal Hub, Maurya Lok and other places

Beautification and illumination of the upcoming flyover in ABD of Patna Smart City

Redevelopment of Mauryalok Complex on the lines of Public Happening Place

Development of Street Vending Zone and related facilities on Ganga Path

