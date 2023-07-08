Patna Smart City: Green belt being built at eight places in Patna, 30 types of plants will be planted at these places

Green belt is being made at eight major places of Patna by spending Rs 15 crore. In these, trees and plants will be planted under the flyover at seven places. The eighth place will be around DM residence. This green belt is being prepared by Patna Smart City. It may be known that in the 26th board meeting of Patna Smart City, approval was given on the proposal to develop gabion and green belt under the bridges and flyovers coming in the ABD area. After this, the responsibility of development and maintenance of gabion and green belt has been given to the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as the expert executive agency.

70 thousand saplings brought from Hyderabad and Bangalore

About 70 thousand saplings will be planted at eight places in the city and all these saplings have been brought from Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Beautification is being done with 30 types of plants like Song of India, Aralia, Black Grass, Cane Palm, Spider Lily, Aglaonema, Rafis Palm etc. Some things have been taken special care in the selection of plants. Since there will be less sunlight under the flyover, plants have been chosen which are indoor plants.

beautification as well as environmental protection

With the development of green belt, along with the beautification of the city, the environment will also be protected. Due to this, the picture below the flyover will also become beautiful by changing it and gradually it will also develop into a selfie zone.

Metro will come out of tunnel through ramp at two places in Patna, process of laying track started in ISBT depot

Green belt will be built at these places

GPO Roundabout to R Block Roundabout under flyover

R Block to Veerchand Patel Path under flyover

Exhibition Road Flyover from Chirayat Chowk to Ramgoolam Chowk under flyover

From Chirayatad Chowk to GPO Golambar under flyover

GPO to BSNL under flyover

Beside flyover of Veerchand Patel Path

R block to under assembly flyover

DM residence on both sides of the gate

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_8V9K_zrZA)