Patna Smart City: Surat near Patna Junction will change in two years, installation of 1995 camera will be completed soon

Six years have been completed since the selection of Patna Smart City. During this, many projects were completed by Smart City Limited, while the work of many projects remained pending. In the most ambitious projects, the construction of the Integrated Control and Command building near the police office was completed and projects worth more than 60 crores including the Adalatganj pond were completed.

1995 Work in progress for installation of integrated camera

On the other hand, work on about 177.85 crore smart city schemes could not be started in six years, while work is still being done on projects worth about 450 crores. Talking about big plans, the project of Integrated Control and Command Center is nearing completion. Under this project, work is being done to install 1995 integrated cameras along with laying 402 km of optical fiber in the entire city.

Surat near Patna Junction will change in two years

Apart from this, a subway is being constructed at Patna Junction at a cost of 72 crore 82 lakhs. At the same time, a multi-modal hub is being constructed in Bakri Bazar at a cost of 66 crore 81 lakhs. This will change the face of Patna Junction in the next one or two years. It may be known that a smart city plan was made on 817 acres (ABD) in the corporation area. Now under Area Based Development (ABD) it has been increased to 1786 acres.

These plans were completed

project – project amount

Public transport stand – 2 crore 75 lakh

Veerchand Patel Model Path – 5 crore 25 lakh

Road from Veerchandra Patel Path to Nehru Path – 1 crore 98 lakh

Adalatganj pond – 13 crore 41 lakh

Solar installation on government buildings – 3 crore 86 lakh

Mega Screen Gandhi Maidan – 6 Crore 98 Lakh

Development of government schools in ABD area 4 crore 79 lakh

Intelligent Solid Waste Management – 13 crore 33 lakh

E-toilets – 4 crore 49 lakh

3D wall painting – 5 crore 63 lakh

E-bus – 10 crores

ongoing work on these projects

Scheme – Amount in Rs.

Multi Modal Hub G Plus-2 – 66 Crore 81 Lakh

440 meter subway till Patna Junction – 72 crore 82 lakh

ROB near Buddha Smriti Park – 17 crore 66 lakh

Integrated Command and Control Center Project – 178 crore 24 lakh

Public service center – 17 crore 50 lakh

Road on Mandiri drain – 95 crore 98 lakh

Work has not started on these projects

Project Name – Project Amount

Road on Bakarganj drain – 26 crore 95 lakh

Road on the serpentine drain – 59 crore 57 lakh

Electric crematorium construction of Bamboo Ghat – 84 crore 69 lakh

Smart Road Network – One Crore 66 Lakh

Foot Over Bridge – 4 Crore 98 Lakh