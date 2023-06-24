Patna Smart City: Surat near Patna Junction will change in two years, installation of 1995 camera will be completed soon

Six years have been completed since the selection of Patna Smart City. During this, many projects were completed by Smart City Limited, while the work of many projects remained pending. In the most ambitious projects, the construction of the Integrated Control and Command building near the police office was completed and projects worth more than 60 crores including the Adalatganj pond were completed.
1995 Work in progress for installation of integrated camera
On the other hand, work on about 177.85 crore smart city schemes could not be started in six years, while work is still being done on projects worth about 450 crores. Talking about big plans, the project of Integrated Control and Command Center is nearing completion. Under this project, work is being done to install 1995 integrated cameras along with laying 402 km of optical fiber in the entire city.
Surat near Patna Junction will change in two years
Apart from this, a subway is being constructed at Patna Junction at a cost of 72 crore 82 lakhs. At the same time, a multi-modal hub is being constructed in Bakri Bazar at a cost of 66 crore 81 lakhs. This will change the face of Patna Junction in the next one or two years. It may be known that a smart city plan was made on 817 acres (ABD) in the corporation area. Now under Area Based Development (ABD) it has been increased to 1786 acres.
These plans were completed
project – project amount
Public transport stand – 2 crore 75 lakh
Veerchand Patel Model Path – 5 crore 25 lakh
Road from Veerchandra Patel Path to Nehru Path – 1 crore 98 lakh
Adalatganj pond – 13 crore 41 lakh
Solar installation on government buildings – 3 crore 86 lakh
Mega Screen Gandhi Maidan – 6 Crore 98 Lakh
Development of government schools in ABD area 4 crore 79 lakh
Intelligent Solid Waste Management – 13 crore 33 lakh
E-toilets – 4 crore 49 lakh
3D wall painting – 5 crore 63 lakh
E-bus – 10 crores
ongoing work on these projects
Scheme – Amount in Rs.
Multi Modal Hub G Plus-2 – 66 Crore 81 Lakh
440 meter subway till Patna Junction – 72 crore 82 lakh
ROB near Buddha Smriti Park – 17 crore 66 lakh
Integrated Command and Control Center Project – 178 crore 24 lakh
Public service center – 17 crore 50 lakh
Road on Mandiri drain – 95 crore 98 lakh
Work has not started on these projects
Project Name – Project Amount
Road on Bakarganj drain – 26 crore 95 lakh
Road on the serpentine drain – 59 crore 57 lakh
Electric crematorium construction of Bamboo Ghat – 84 crore 69 lakh
Smart Road Network – One Crore 66 Lakh
Foot Over Bridge – 4 Crore 98 Lakh
