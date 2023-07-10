Patna Smart City: The appearance of this road of Patna will change, there will be many development works including landscaping and streetscape

Bailey Road will be developed and beautified from Patel Bhawan to Dak Bungalow Chauraha in Patna on the lines of big metro cities of the country. In the 26th board meeting of Patna Smart City, it has been decided to do landscaping and streetscape on Bailey Road (Nehru Path). Many types of development works will be done from Patel Bhavan to Dak Bungalow.

Working period will be 6 months

The total cost of this scheme of beautification will be around 35 crores and the responsibility of implementing it has been given to the Road Construction Department as the executive agency. For this, tender is being published by the Road Construction Department and the completion period will be 6 months.

Foot overbridges will be built at three places

Foot overbridges will also be constructed at three places on this road, in which escalators will also be made, the first one will be built near Gate No. 1 of Patna Zoo, the second one near JD Women’s College and the third one near Visvesvaraya Bhavan. Along with this, wherever possible, footpaths will also be constructed there.

These facilities will also be built

Along with smart street light pole, bollard light, EV charging, CCTV and many types of sensors will also be installed. Sign boards will also be installed at various places. Bus way, auto way and on-street parking will also be constructed and along with this, sculptures and fountains will also be made at various places for the beautification of the road. Benches will also be installed at many places, toilets will also be constructed, first aid kits will also be kept and there will be many other facilities along with traffic police booths.

