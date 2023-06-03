Patna: Stone pelting on Swatantrata Sangram Express to rescue liquor smugglers, police chased, two smugglers arrested

Patna. On Saturday morning around 9:45 am, between Yarpur Gumti and Harding Park yard, anti-social elements fiercely pelted stones on the first Swatantrata Sangram Express going from Jhansi to Kolkata to get rid of liquor smugglers from RPF. Because of this, the glass panes of the train burst and fear spread among the passengers. But immediately on the information of RPF, the team of GRP and Patna District Police Force reached and chased away the anti-social elements. Two people have been arrested in this case and a large number of English liquor bottles have been recovered.

Smuggler’s companions were already waiting at Harding Park yard

Kamla Nehru Nagar resident Raju Kumar and Mithapur resident Nikhil Raj are among the arrested liquor smugglers. GRP Danapur had arrested Nikhil last year on charges of running a liquor business. But he got released on bail in December itself and again engaged in liquor smuggling business. Liquor bottles were brought from Deendayal Upadhyay Station to Patna and already the gang members of these two were standing from Yarpur to Harding Park Yard to rescue the liquor smugglers and carry the liquor consignment.

230 liters of liquor recovered

230 liters of liquor in 13 bags has been recovered from liquor smugglers, the cost of which is around Rs 1.88 lakh. Senior Commandant of Danapur Railway Division, Prakash Kumar Panda told that anti-social elements pelted stones to get rid of liquor smugglers. Two have been arrested and bottles of English liquor have been recovered from them. Raids are on to nab other gang members. The work of RPF jawans was better.

Liquor smugglers were hiding in the washroom of S-five bogie

At Deendayal Upadhyay (Mughalsarai Junction) itself, two liquor smugglers had kept the liquor consignment in 13 bags in the washroom of S-five bogie. The RPF had got a clue about the liquor consignment being brought to Patna in the first freedom struggle express. After this, a search operation was started in the entire train. After this, both the liquor smugglers also hid in the washroom of S-five bogie of the train.

Trying to get out of the train by breaking the window glass

During checking, it was found that a washroom was locked from inside and was not opening. Also, no response is being given from inside. After this RPF personnel stood outside that washroom. The liquor smugglers locked in the washroom also came to know about this and informed their people over the phone. After this, those people gathered in large numbers, so that they could free their colleague and leave with the liquor consignment. Along with this, the plan was also set that those people would break the glass of the window and they would go out through the same way. After this, as soon as the train started moving from Yarpur, someone pulled the chain and the speed of the train slowed down considerably. After this, his associates broke the glass of the window from outside, then both the liquor smugglers started coming out. But RPF jawans caught both of them.

Antisocial elements pelted stones on the train

After being caught, the anti-social elements started pelting stones on RPF jawans and the train in two ways to free their colleagues. RPF jawans also suffered minor injuries in this. But no passenger was hurt. The passengers hid under the seat and there was chaos among them. Due to stone pelting by anti-social elements, the glass panes of the train were also broken. The RPF jawans had also informed their control room in advance about the matter, due to which the GRP and Patna Police team reached immediately and chased away the anti-social elements. After this, both the smugglers were taken into custody by the police along with the consignment of liquor and left from there. Due to this incident, the train started late by about an hour and left for Kolkata. This train reaches Patna Junction at 10 am and leaves after stopping for 10 minutes.

