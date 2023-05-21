Patna: Teachers were looking for online astrologers for son’s birth chart, cyber miscreants cheated 1.19 lakhs

Cyber ​​miscreants have cheated private teacher Siddharth Sinha of Rs 1.19 lakh from Sweet Heart Lane of Kadamkuan police station area of ​​Patna. In this regard, he has lodged a complaint on the cybercrime portal. He lives with his family in Delhi and had come to Patna to attend a wedding.

Looking for astrologer’s number for birth chart

During the marriage itself, Siddharth was getting the number of a good astrologer online on Saturday evening for his child’s birth chart. After a lot of research, he got the number of an astrologer, on which he called. At first no one spoke on that number, but after a few minutes a call came from the same number and the person in front started talking to him claiming himself to be an astrologer.

To get trapped in the trap, said religious things and told the solution

Siddharth told that he has a two year old son. I have come to Patna for marriage and am a resident of here, but I am a teacher in a big convent school in Delhi, so I live there. Looking for a good astrologer to get my son’s horoscope made. Got the number and talked, then he took the details about the first son. After this, after taking full details of the family, me and my wife, talked about some religious things. Not only this, many remedies were also told about the horoscope of the son.

Withdrawal of Rs 1.19 lakh in five times

After this, the person talking as an astrologer told that you will have to make some payment to get the horoscope made. For the first time online payment of Rs.201 was made. After this, something was sent through the link, within a few hours of opening which Rs 1.19 lakh was withdrawn five times. As soon as I got information about this, I immediately transferred money from one account to another.