Patna: Unemployed are hired to steal mobiles in train, supplies reach Bangladesh, 9 arrested

The Railway Police has arrested nine including the leader of an inter-state gang who stole mobile phones inside trains and platforms of Patna as well as other junctions. Two minors are also involved in this. 56 mobile phones worth Rs 8.50 lakh have been recovered from the caught thieves. The gang is from Sahibganj in Jharkhand and West Bengal. The vicious people associated with Sahibganj do the work of stealing mobiles and selling them to the vicious people of West Bengal.

56 mobile phones recovered

Minor children also arrested

The arrested miscreants include Salam Sheikh, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, Alok Kumar, a resident of Sahebganj, Sunny Kumar, a resident of Bhagalpur, Aman Chaudhary, Shravan Kumar, Manish Kumar and Suraj Mandal, residents of Sahebganj. Both the minor children are also from Sahebganj. The leaders of these people are Aman, Sunny and Shravan.

Phone is also delivered to Bangladesh

Suraj, Manish, Alok work as assistants. While Salaam Sheikh takes the stolen mobile phone to West Bengal and sells it. Even those mobile phones are also delivered to Bangladesh. The buyers of these mobile phones are also cyber criminals.

Salam going to West Bengal caught

Police caught Salam going to West Bengal with 34 mobile phones near Mokama station. He had hidden all these mobile phones in a special jacket. On its tip, the police raided a hotel in Mithapur and arrested Aman, Shravan, Alok and others along with 22 more mobile phones. Along with this, two children were also caught.

Gang keeps unemployed on salary

The gang also hires unemployed people to steal mobile phones. Poor children from Sahibganj are brought to Patna in the name of providing them work and are taught to take out mobile phones from their pockets. After this their name is changed to Karigar and Rs 100 per mobile phone is given. The child steals the mobile phone and hands it over to the gang member i.e. the helper standing in the station premises. The gang had hired helper Alok on a monthly salary of 15 thousand. The helper hands over the mobile to the gang leader.

