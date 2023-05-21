Patna University students take out rally to save temple

Student leaders of Patna University protested to save the 300-year-old Brahmasthan Durga Temple located near Patna College on Ashok Rajpath in Patna from demolition. At the same time, the students demanded to save the temple while burning the effigy. The students said that where the Durga Brahmasthan Durga temple is, it should remain there. If the administration tries to break it, then the administration will have to bear the consequences.

Hundreds of students join the protest

Student leaders said that this temple is ancient and historical. Whenever the college students go for the examination, they bow their heads here and seek the blessings of the mother. Hundreds of students including Sanjay Singh, PU student leaders Hrithik Raj, Nitish Patel, Ravi Karan, Shashi Kumar were involved in the protest.

The British also tried to remove the temple

On the other hand, Sanjay Singh, the custodian of the temple, had said that before the independence of the country, the British had tried to remove the temple. The decision was withdrawn in view of the protests and sentiments of the people. He said that he is not opposing the double decker flyover. But it is not fair to play with religious sentiments. The temple was not an obstacle in the plan made earlier for the construction of the flyover. As the work of bridge construction progressed, the map was changed according to the convenience. He said that in order to save the temple, there was an unbroken kirtan along with taking out the Kalash Yatra. The DM and the officer of the bridge construction corporation have been urged to save the temple.

fast unto death in protest

From last Wednesday, under the leadership of Sanjay Singh, people started a fast unto death to save the temple. Which is still going on. Before starting the fast unto death, Sanjay Singh had worshiped Goddess Durga. Sanjay Pandey, the chief priest of the temple, started the fast by offering garlands. After this, the local women also performed bhajan-kirtan after worshiping. The local people urged the administration and the government to let the temple remain as it is.