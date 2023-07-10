Patna University Teachers Union Election: Old leaders campaigning with the slogan ‘Kam kiya hai kam karenge’

Patna University Teachers Union election will be held on July 17. The election campaign started from Monday. On the first day itself, the candidates campaigned in different colleges. All the three presidential candidates are campaigning with their panels. In the PUTA elections, elections will be held on one seat for the President, two for the Vice President, one for the General Secretary, two for the Joint Secretary and one for the Treasurer. This time the vote of new teachers will be decisive in the PUTA elections.

Dr. Manoj Prabhakar in mentoring new teachers

Dr. SB Rai and Dr. Abhay Kumar are old leaders on the post of President of PUTA. But this time Dr. Manoj Prabhakar is engaged in training new teachers in an independent role. Dr. Abhay Kumar has appointed new teacher Dr. Deep Narayan as treasurer. Deep Narayan had won the post of counselor in the PU student union elections in 2012. Deep Narayan is also seeking votes from his guru in the role of guru-disciple and is also trying to help new teachers. Deep Narayan has been given the responsibility of training new teachers. Because a total of 298 teachers have to vote. It has the maximum number of 120 teachers from the 2017 batch. There are 35 teachers in 1996 batch, 90 in 2003 batch, 30 in 2020, 10 in 2012 and nine in 2009.

‘Worked, will work’

Abhay Kumar has released the manifesto on Monday. He has given the slogan ‘Kam kiya hai, kaam karenge’. He said that the previous puta had done a better job. Now a residence has to be constructed for women teachers. Teachers’ club has to be formed at the university level. The logo of PUTA will be issued. Efforts will be made at the level of the university administration and the government to ensure that the working hours are five days a week, like the universities outside Bihar.

This is Dr SB Roy faction

Prof. Saroj Sinha (HOD Economics) and Dr. Shiv Sagar Prasad (BN College) for the post of Vice President in Dr. SB Roy (BN College) Group on the post of President. Dr. Vibhash Ranjan (BN College) is the General Secretary, Dr. Namrata (MMC) and Dr. Birendra Kumar (Law College) are the Joint Secretaries. The treasurer is Dr. Mohammad Ziaul Hussain.

This is Dr. Abhay Kumar of the group

Dr. Abhay Kumar of Patna Science College is fighting for the post of President. In their panel, Dr. Kamesh Pandit (PMIR), Dr. Kumar Satyendra Yadav (Patna Science College) for the post of Vice President, Dr. Suheli Mehta (MMC) for the post of General Secretary, Dr. Suppan Prasad Singh (College of Commerce) for Joint Secretary, Dr. Amrita (PwC) ), Dr. Deep Narayan on Treasurer

This is an independent group

Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Gupta is the General Secretary in Dr. Manoj Prabhakar Group and Dr. Shekhar is the Joint Secretary in the Independent group.

