Patna University Teachers Union Election on 17th, contest between 3-3 candidates for the post of President and General Secretary, list released

The election of Patna University Teachers Association (PUTA) will be held on July 17. Regarding this, the final list of candidates was released on Saturday. A total of 17 candidates are in the fray for the post of President, Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary and Treasurer. Two candidates for the post of president and vice-president have withdrawn their nominations. Now three candidates each for the posts of President and General Secretary, four for the post of Vice President, two for Treasurer, five for Joint Secretary are left in the fray. In the PUTA elections, elections will be held on one seat for the President, two for the Vice President, one for the General Secretary, two for the Joint Secretary and one for the Treasurer.

vote of new teachers is decisive

This time the vote of new teachers will be decisive in the PUTA elections. A total of 298 teachers have to vote. Most of these are about 120 teachers from the 2017 batch. There are 35 teachers from 1996 batch, around 90 from 2003 batch, 30 from 2020 batch, 10 from 2012 batch and nine from 2009 batch.

Independent candidates can make a dent

This time, to defeat the two groups, independent candidates can make a dent. On the other hand, Dr. SB Rai and Dr. Abhay Kumar are old leaders on the post of President of PUTA. But this time independent Dr. Manoj Prabhakar is also in the fray. A lobby of new teachers is being prepared to defeat both the old leaders. All the candidates are trying to get the votes of the new teachers. Because of this, new teachers have also been fielded on many posts.

15 candidates won unopposed in college executive

At the same time, 15 candidates have won the election unopposed in the college executive. Only BN College and Arts and Crafts College did not enroll any executive members.

they are in the field

President:

Shashi Bhushan Rai

Abhay Kumar

Manoj Prabhakar

Vice President:

Kumar Satyendra Yadav

Kameshwar Pandit

Shiv Sagar Prasad

Saroj Sinha

General Secretary :

Suheli Mehta

Akhilesh Kumar Gupta

Vibhash Ranjan

Treasurer:

Mohd Ziaul Hussain

Deep Narayan Kumar

Joint Secretary:

Sekhar

Suppan Prasad Singh

Meekness

Amrita

Virendra Kumar

Elected to the college executive

Patna Science College: Sovan Chakraborty and Priyanka Sharma

Patna College: Prem Shankar Jha and Dipendra Kishore Arya

Patna Women’s College: Jyoti Chandra and Awadhesh Kumar

Magadh Women’s College: Manish Kumar Verma

Faculty of Commerce: Prem Prakash Pankaj

Faculty of Arts and Social Science: Supriya Krishnan and Sudhir Kumar Humanity: Ramesh Kumar

PG Science: Bhavuk Sharma and Kumar Satyendra Yadav

Faculty of Education: Deep Narayan Kumar

Faculty of Law: Ravindra Kumar