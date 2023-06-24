Patna University: Third merit list released for admission in graduation, know the cutoff in which subject

Patna University has released the third merit list of four-year undergraduate course 2023 on Saturday. The cut-off for Zoology for admission in Patna Science College is 76.6 percent and for Physics is 79.6 percent. Whereas in Patna College, the cut-off percentage for admission in History was 80.8 percent and for admission in Economics it was 79.6 percent. Apart from this, the cutoff for admission in Economics in Magadh Mahila College was 77.6 percent.

In the College of Commerce, the cutoff for commerce regular course was 72.2 percent and for commerce self finance it was 71.2 percent. In BN College, the cutoff for admission in Economics was 76.2 percent, for Geography it was 78.2 percent. The list of students selected in the third merit list and the name of the allotted college has been released on the Patna University site.

Counseling will start from Monday, admission will have to be taken by June 28

The process of counseling of students selected in the third merit list will be started from June 26. Selected candidates will have to download their allotment letter as well as download payment slip by making online payment. It is mandatory for the selected candidate to bring allotment letter, payment slip, all original certificates and one set of photocopies of all certificates and 4 passport size photographs in the counseling. Candidates have been given time till June 28 for counseling and enrollment in the allotted college. The counseling process will be conducted from 10 am to 4 pm. If the candidates do not participate in the counseling process on the given time, then their nomination claim will be cancelled.

3224 students enrolled in various undergraduate courses

The enrollment process of students selected in first and second merit for admission in four-year undergraduate course in Patna University has been completed. The students selected in the first and second merit list participated in the admission process in the allotted colleges. A total of 4531 seats are sanctioned in various colleges of the university for regular and vocational undergraduate courses. Out of these, a total of 3224 students have enrolled in regular and vocational courses in the counseling held so far for the new session. In this, a total of 752 students have enrolled in regular and vocational courses in BN College. While 801 students have been enrolled in Magadh Mahila College, 691 students have been enrolled in Patna College. Apart from this, a total of 615 students have taken admission in Patna Science College and a total of 365 students have taken admission in Commerce College.

