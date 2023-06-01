Patna: Untrained staff in many ultrasound centers, names of women are not entered in the register of some, action will be taken

The health department and the district administration team is preparing to take action on about two dozen ultrasound centers which are conducting ultrasound tests illegally in Patna district. Many types of mistakes have been found in these centers in the investigation by the team of magistrate and civil surgeon. Most of the irregularities have been found in ultrasound centers operating in Rajabazar, Gola Road, Rajendranagar, Kankarbagh, Danapur and New Bypass areas.

Irregularities related to sex test also came to the fore

Investigation is also being done on whether ultrasound centers identified somewhere in the capital are involved in illegal business like fetal gender test. If sources are to be believed, irregularities related to gender test have also come to the fore in some ultrasound centres. Many centers had untrained staff, who were present in the ultrasound room.

preparation for action

It is being told that the names of pregnant women who undergo tests in the identified ultrasound centers are also not registered. In view of all this, action is being prepared by the investigation team. Apart from this, re-examination of some ultrasound centers has been ordered. The team has come to know that the PC & PNDT Act is being violated at these centres, in view of which preparations are being made to take action.

The effect of the instructions of the Bihar government is not visible on the officers, the speed of resolution of the cases of rejection is still slow

The team arrived but the operator did not come

Seeing the team that reached to raid, the operators of three ultrasound centers located at Gola Road, Rajendra Nagar and Danapur were found missing from the spot. The special thing is that the investigation team reached these three centers on the second day as well, yet the operator could not be traced. The team and officers of the airport police station and the police station involved in the team kept calling, but the operators did not come on the spot. All the three centers were under the responsibility of peons and trained employees, to whom the team has given notice. At the same time, Civil Surgeon Dr. Shravan Kumar said that the process of investigation is almost complete. The remaining centers are also being visited by the team. After the order from the district administration, action will be taken under the PC & PNDT Act.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QGhCWSLAJU)