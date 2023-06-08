Patna: Votes will be cast in municipal elections from 7 am today, fate of 151 candidates will be imprisoned in EVM

Votes will be held on Friday from 7 am to 5 pm for the elections to be held in five municipal bodies including Patna Municipal Corporation in Patna district. For this, 83 polling stations have been set up in five municipal bodies in the district. The patrolling team cum magistrate received the EVMs from the dispatch centers to conduct the elections. In Patna, for Ward No. 58 of Patna Municipal Corporation, EVMs were taken from the dispatch center at Bankipur Girls High School. For other municipal bodies, EVMs were taken from the dispatch centers set up there.

Voting compartment will be different

In the district, bye-elections are to be held for the post of councilors in Patna Municipal Corporation Ward No. 58, Municipal Council Phulwarisharif Ward No. 28, Municipal Council Masodhi Ward No. 23, Municipal Council Barh Ward No. 22. While general elections are to be held for the post of Councillor, Deputy Chief Councilor and Councilor in Maner Municipal Council. There will be separate voting compartment for Chief Councillor, Deputy Chief Councilor and Councilor in Maner for voters to cast secret ballot.

1200 personnel were deployed

EVMs for all the three posts will be kept in separate voting compartments. For voting, 30 polling stations have been set up in Patna Municipal Corporation ward no. Adequate number of security forces with 1200 personnel have been deployed for the election.

151 candidates in the fray

In Patna district, 151 candidates are in the fray for the post of ward councilor, deputy chief councilor and chief councilor in the municipal elections. Three candidates are in the fray in Patna Municipal Corporation Ward No. 58, six for the post of Ward Councilor in Municipal Council Phulwarisharif, nine for Ward Councilor in Municipal Council Masodhi and six for Ward Councilor in Municipal Council Barh. There are 101 candidates for the post of Ward Councillor, 11 for Chief Councilor and 15 for Deputy Chief Councilor in Municipal Council Maner.