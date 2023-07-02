Patna: Why did the NIA raid the religious bookshop in Phulwari Sharif? Anti-Terrorism Squad also accompanied

NIA Raid Patna: Once again a joint team of NIA, ATS and Phulwari Sharif police station raided in the Popular Front of India (PFI) area in Patna’s Phulwari Sharif police station area. Apart from Phulwari Sharif, raids were also conducted in Darbhanga in the Popular Front of India case on Sunday. Here the raiding party entered a book shop and searched the books. While in Darbhanga also a youth was detained and interrogated.

Raid in PFI case

The team that came to raid reached the house of Mohammad Reyaz, a person living in Alam Cottage in Qazi Nagar Darbhanga Colony of Phulwari Sharif. After raiding here for several hours, the team reached to raid the book shop of Mohammad Riyaz in front of Phulwari Sharif-Patna main road. The officers involved in the team kept searching the bookshop of Mohammad Riyaz for hours. Any officer kept refraining from telling anything regarding the raid. However, the Phulwari Sharif police station chief accepted that raids were conducted in the PFI case.

Raid by NIA and ATS

On Sunday morning, the team of NIA, ATS, Phulwari Sharif police station suddenly reached Darbhanga Colony of Kazi Nagar at 5 am. The officer involved in the team searched the house of Mohammad Reyazuddin, who lives in Alam, for hours. The raiding team interrogated Mohammad Riyaz in custody. At the same time raid was also done in the book shop of Mohammad Riaz. It is said that Mohammad Riazuddin is originally a resident of Darbhanga. There is a religious bookshop in a market in front of Mohammad Riazuddin’s building Saraya. The team kept raiding this book shop for hours.

Raids again on PFI hideouts in Bihar, raids by NIA and ATS in Darbhanga and Patna

Raid in the religious bookstore

The person in whose house the shop is located told that some book was taken from the madrasa and the team has reached to raid some inputs received from it. At the same time, the local people told that Arabic and Urdu education books are available in this shop. The team reached to raid on some input in the morning.

