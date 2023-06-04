Patna will become clean and beautiful, fountains will be installed at 51 places, work is also being done for pollution control

Patna. Mayor Sita Sahu inaugurated the beautification including the first fountain at Buddha Murti Park located in Kadamkuan, ward number-38 of Patna Municipal Corporation. On this occasion, he said that his dream is to make Patna a fountain city. In the first phase, 51 fountains are to be constructed in Patna city. In this, the first fountain has been installed in Buddha Murti Park of ward number-38. Along with this, the Buddha statue park has been beautified. The beauty of the park has increased with the installation and beautification of the fountain. Along with this, the work of installing fountains will be done at other places. Patna will look clean and beautiful in the coming days.

Cleanliness is visible in the city: Nitin Naveen

On the occasion, Chief Guest Bankipur MLA and former Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen said that Patna Municipal Corporation is doing excellent work under the leadership of Mayor Sita Sahu. Cleanliness is visible in the city due to the works of the corporation. The function was presided over by Dr. Ashish Kumar Sinha, Councilor cum Empowered Standing Committee member of Ward No. 38. He said that the Buddha statue was built in 1922. The fountain has been rebuilt here after years. Along with this, two personnel have also been deputed to look after the park. Installation of fountain in the park and beautification is a matter of happiness for the people.

work being done to control pollution

On this occasion, special guest Deputy Mayor Reshmi Chandravanshi said that Patna Municipal Corporation is continuously working to control the increasing pollution in the city. Strong Standing Committee members Indradeep Kumar Chandravanshi, Councilor Rajni Sinha, former Councilor Poonam Verma, Kamal Prasad Boudh, Syed Irfan Ahmed, Satyendra Sinha, Siyaram Sharan Singh, Renu Sinha etc were present on the occasion.

Patna parks will have Wi-Fi facility, fountains will be installed at 22 places, budget of 2342 crores approved(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kM1Ausw75M0)