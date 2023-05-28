Patna: Young man absconded after shooting a student for not giving Rs 20, then killed the paan shopkeeper, know the whole matter

Patna. In Patrakar Nagar, just for Rs 20, a crazy criminal shot Rahul Ojha, who had come to Patna to appear for the UPSC exam. Rahul Ojha train of Buxar had landed at Rajendra Terminal on Saturday night at around 12.30 pm. After reaching here, he called a friend living in Patna and took the location of his room and was on his way there when suddenly a young man of short stature came riding on a bike and pointed his wrist and asked him to give Rs 20…quickly. Rahul said there is no change. After saying this to Rahul, the criminal tried to snatch his mobile. When Rahul protested, the criminal shot him in the stomach and fled. After being shot, Rahul first dialed 112 while holding his stomach and then entered a nearby hospital. After going there, he started shouting loudly that he was shot. Recruit fast. The hospital personnel immediately admitted Rahul and informed the police.

When asked for money for Gutkha, shot in the neck

After shooting UPSC examinee Rahul Ojha, the criminal ran to Bahadurpur petrol pump on a Passion Pro bike and went there and entered Sahil’s Banarasi paan shop by putting the bike under the ROB. As soon as he went there, he first asked for gutkha. After taking gutkha, the criminal said, give 20 rupees or else he will shoot. Sahil said that he did not give the money for Gutkha and on the contrary, he is asking for money from us. On hearing this, the criminal entered the shop and shot Sahil in the neck. After this, he ran away after taking money and Sahil’s mobile from the street.

Father had left the shop at 12.45, after that the murder took place

Sahil alias Raja’s house in Chitragupt Nagar is about 500 meters away from his shop. His father left for home from the shop at around 12.45 am. Keeping all the money kept in Galla in a bag, they went home and like every day, the king took care of the shop. A few minutes must have passed while sitting at the shop that the criminal robbed the king of his mobile after killing him. At 1.13 in the night, the criminal switched off Raja’s mobile.

Criminal seen running in CCTV footage

After the incident, the SI of Patrakar Nagar told that he had passed through here about half an hour ago. Raja’s father was at the shop and we instructed him to close the shop and moved ahead from there. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police and senior officers of Patrakar Nagar police station reached the spot. The police is investigating the case. Here in-charge City SP Syed Imran Masood said that the picture of the running away criminal has been captured in CCTV. His picture has been captured in the camera of a petrol pump. Here the bike of the criminal has been seized by the police. Seized bike is stolen. The police are suspecting that the incident was carried out by Smaquier.

Police remained standing near the criminal’s bike, the criminal escaped by shooting

According to the information, the police of Patrakar Nagar police station had received information that a young man had been shot near Yadav Timber. When the police reached the spot after information, it came to know that the injured youth is admitted in a private hospital. After this the police got involved in the investigation. Meanwhile, while checking a vehicle, the police reached under the ROB, where the criminal had entered the paan shop with a bike. During the investigation, the police caught sight of the paan shop and saw a boy running away from there. The police had run to chase that he fled fast.

Criminal incidents increased in Patrakar Nagar area

Murder of infamous Bhela Rai on 15th May

On May 15, in a land dispute, criminals killed the infamous Bhela Rai near Yagipur canal of Patrakar Nagar police station. Two shooters executed the incident in the morning. The footage of both the shooters was captured in the CCTV camera, but no one has been arrested so far.

On May 20, the constable of Patrakar Nagar police station was shot

On May 20, near the Kali Mandir road of Patrakar Nagar police station in Daephar, criminals shot and injured constable Ramvatar of the same police station during vehicle checking. After the incident, the criminals left their bike and fled with another’s scooty. The police have also got the footage of the criminals, but till now they have not been able to catch anyone.