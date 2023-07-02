Patna’s Ganga Path again became a battlefield, fierce fighting between two shopkeepers, six people injured

Once again there was a fight between two shopkeepers for setting up a shop on the Ganga path of Patna. On the one hand, Sitaram, the owner of a shop called Champaran Chicken, and on the other, Satyam, the owner of Cheeka Litti, had a fight. In this fight, his staff were also from both the sides. Meanwhile, someone present there informed Dial 112 about the fight. After which the team of Dial 112 reached the spot. After that the police of Digha police station also reached. The people of both sides were picked up and taken to the police.

handcart seized

RK Pandey, the SHO of Digha police station, told that the police have seized the carts of both the shopkeepers. Application has been given from both the sides. The police is busy investigating the matter. On Sunday evening, in front of the police post in Digha police station area, three-four staff from both sides were injured in the fight and lathi-bashing that took place towards PMCH. Sitaram and his staff Shyam Pandit were also injured.

There was a stampede among those who came for a walk.

Due to Sunday, a large number of people along with their families had come to visit the Ganga Path. But due to the fight, there was a stampede among the people who came for a walk. People started running here and there. Local shopkeepers allege that the police never patrol and due to this anti-social elements crowd among themselves.

Patna’s Marine Drive became a battlefield, a burning cylinder was thrown at a shopkeeper for setting up a handcart, many injured

There was a fight on June 24 as well

Earlier, on June 24, there was a fight between two shopkeepers and their staff over the dispute of setting up shop. In that case, the miscreants had thrown the burning cylinder on the staff of the shopkeeper, due to which he got scorched. Six people were injured in the fight.