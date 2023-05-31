Patna’s Guru Govind Singh Sadar Hospital will become a model, nursing girl students will get hostel

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that when there was a double engine government in the state, no work was done in the health sector. The problem was still there. The Grand Alliance government is working under Mission 60 for health services and facilities. The Deputy Chief Minister reached Shri Guru Gobind Singh Sadar Hospital on Wednesday evening, where he laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 100-bed model hospital to be built through BMSICL under the National Health Mission scheme. Its building construction will be completed in two years with 30.56 lakhs.

Inauguration of Special Newborn Care Unit and Blood Bank

On reaching the hospital, the Deputy Chief Minister first inaugurated the special newborn care unit and blood bank on the first floor. After this, while inspecting the ward, inquired about the facilities being provided to the admitted patients. The Deputy Chief Minister also directed to write the medicine distribution list displayed on the medicine distribution counter in capital letters and make lighting arrangements. After this Didi saw the menu and quality of food in the kitchen.

ANM will be reinstated in home town

The Deputy Chief Minister reached the LHB Nursing School operated in the hospital premises, where the girl students welcomed him. He appreciated the Rangoli and wall writing work made by the girl students. He said that the restoration of ANM will be done in the home town, its approval has been received from the cabinet. Along with this, the rules of promotion have been made. He said that a hostel for nursing girl students with modern and basic facilities would be constructed. During this, the girl students complained to the Deputy Chief Minister about the gathering of anti-social elements and pelting stones in the open ground of the hospital premises. He immediately instructed ASP Sharath RS to ensure security.

Make the premises encroachment free, get the boundary wall done

The Deputy Chief Minister inspected the old building of the hospital complex. He directed to remove encroachments, construct boundary wall all around and increase the number of private security guards. He also directed to beautify the campus, build a park and equip it with facilities.

