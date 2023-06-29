Patna’s hi-tech vehicle thieves absconding from police colony by breaking computerized lock, GPS also uprooted

Patna. Thieves ran away by breaking the computerized lock of Scorpio of Nikesh Kumar, who lives in Anisabad police colony of Gardanibagh police station. The place where this incident took place, there are also houses of many police officers around it. Despite this, this incident happened. The special thing is that GPS was also installed in Scorpio. But he was probably uprooted by thieves near Sujata market of Dopulwa and went towards Masaurhi via Patna-Punpun road. Due to GPS, the location of the vehicle was found till Dopulwa only. Another thing is that the gate of Scorpio had a computerized lock, that too was opened by the thieves. It is clear from this that the thieves succeeded in breaking the lock with the help of an app installed in the mobile or laptop.

Woke up in the morning the car was missing

Nikesh Kumar had parked his vehicle number BR 01 PG 4452 in front of his police colony house number B 77 on the night of 28 June. After this, when he woke up at six in the morning of June 29, the car was not at its place. After this, when we started searching through GPS of the vehicle from mobile, it was found that at around 3 am on June 29, the vehicle had left Police Colony and went from Gardnibagh Wale Road via Mithapur to Gaya line near Sujata Market Dopulwa. has arrived. After this the GPS did not tell the location.

Bike stolen from Gardnibagh area and made underground in Phulwarisharif

Here, the thieves made the bike which was installed in the Devki Nandan Inclave apartment complex of Damdiya area of ​​Gardanibagh police station disappear and made it underground in Kurji Mohammadpur area of ​​Phulwarisharif. GPS was also installed in that bike, due to which the location of the bike was found up to Kurji Mohammadpur only. Anjali Kumari has registered the FIR for this bike theft.

Hawala gang in Bihar used to give 10% commission to get money, police froze 87 accounts of 15 banks