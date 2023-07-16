Patna’s Hunter Queen arrested, used to perform stunts on Marine Drive with pistol in hand

Patna. Hunter Queen, who performed a dangerous stunt with a pistol in her hand at Marine Drive in Patna, was finally caught by the police. The video of this girl went viral on social media, in which she was seen riding a Lahariya cut bike with a pistol. Along with imposing a fine of Rs 30,000 on the caught hunter girl, the police have seized her bike and canceled the registration of the bike for one year. Patna police is interrogating the girl and her family. The relatives told the police that they had no information about this.

The girl has 1 lakh 75 thousand followers

Actually, a video named Hunter Queen was becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the viral video, a girl was seen riding a Lahariya cut bike. The girl who performed amazing stunts on Marine Drive in Patna made a video and uploaded it on her Instagram account named “Hunter Queen”. In the video, Lahariya girl was seen performing stunts on the bike and a pistol was also seen in her hand. Lahariya girl was seen doing amazing stunts and running fast. He neither cares for himself nor cares for others. Apart from the video with the pistol from the ID of this Hunter Queen, there are many videos on Instagram. This video was uploaded on Instagram 1 day ago. Which has been seen more than 31 thousand times. There are 1 lakh 75 thousand followers on this ID. Everyone was surprised to see his act on social media.

One year registration cancellation action

Patna Police was also surprised to see this viral video in the name of Hunter Queen. Patna City SP Vaibhav Sharma had spoken of strict action against the girl. He said that the viral video on social media will be investigated. On the orders of the SP, the police investigated the video and caught the hunter girl. Patna Police has said that a letter has been written to the District Transport Officer to impose a fine of Rs 30,000 under the MV Act for speeding by a minor girl. The police have said that the bike has been seized and action is being taken to cancel its one-year registration. The police have said that the weapon seen in the girl’s hand is a pistol-like lighter.

People were surprised to see the video on social media

People were surprised to see the viral video of Marine Drive. In the viral video, the girl is seen hitting the wave with the bike. In this, she removes both the hands from the handle of the bike, but the bike speed is not decreasing. Standing on the bike, she is seen slaying the style. In the video, the girl is seen knocking the pistol leaving both hands while driving the bike at a speed of 80. This video has been uploaded on Instagram with the ID named Hunter Queen. Now people are sharing the video of this dangerous stunt of the girl very fast. Calling it fatal. During this, a major road accident could have happened. In this video, she is seen riding the bike carelessly. Along with her, she is also seen playing with the lives of others on the road. People are also surprised to see this video on social media. After this the police also became active. Patna Police has now arrested this stunt girl ‘Hunter Queen’.

Many police officers including DSP remain posted

People say that today’s youth have a lot of craze for social media. They are doing various exploits to upload videos on social media. In the process of making reels, the youth are not backing down even from doing dangerous stunts. Many people are also losing their lives in the process of making reels. At the same time, people roaming there are very upset due to the terror of bikers on Marine Drive. Many major road accidents have also happened on Marine Drive. All this is happening when many police officers including DSP have been deployed on Atal Path to rein in the Lahariya cut bikers. Invoices are also cut. Despite this, every day Lahariya cut bikers are challenging the police.