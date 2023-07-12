Patna’s JP Ganga Path will be developed as a happening place, all these facilities will be available

Patna Smart City will develop vending zone on Ganga Path keeping in mind the happening place. The entire area from Digha Golambar to Ganga Channel Bridge will be organized. About 30 crore rupees will be spent on this project. At present, where there is a paver block and shops are set up on the Ganga Path, a vending zone is to be made at the same place. Common people who come to visit Ganga Path, a space of four to five meters will be kept intact for them to walk and a vending zone will be made on the next two meters space.

Toilets, drinking water and seating arrangement at every 500 meters

Along with the vending zone, landscaping will also be done for a beautiful view. Benches will also be set up for the people who have come to visit the Ganga Path. In this two km stretch, there will be toilet, drinking water and seating arrangements at every 500 meters as well as a place to wash utensils for those setting up shops. Dustbins will also be placed at every 50 meters to maintain cleanliness.

Walk-way will be made of two meters, landscaping will also be done

After the vending zone, a two-metre walk-way will be made on the lower side, on which solar lights will be installed and landscaping will be done here too. Parking will be made at two places – Digha Golambar and near Ganga Channel Bridge, where parking of about 150 vehicles can be done. The development of this entire area will also facilitate the vendors who set up shop here.

Connectivity with roads in Patna Outer has improved, by dividing zone wise the surrounding areas will be developed