Patna’s Karbigahia flyover is ready since a year, because of this the work of ramp is obstructed

Patna. A flyover is ready for a whole year to go towards the new bypass near Karbigahiya. But, due to the non-construction of the ramp near Karbigahia Golambar, the work of connecting it is still pending. The road construction department is waiting for the approval of the amount due to the increase in the construction cost for making the ramp. The use of the flyover is possible only after the construction of the ramp.

Proposal sent for administrative approval of 140 crores

According to the experts, a ramp has to be made to get off from the Karbigahia flyover and to come and go from the Mithapur flyover towards the new bypass. The cost has increased due to the change in the design regarding the construction of the Karbigahia flyover. According to experts, earlier its construction was to cost around Rs 121 crore. The construction of the ramp to connect the flyover has increased its cost to about Rs 261 crore. Regarding the increased amount, a proposal has been sent by the Bridge Construction Corporation for road construction. After the approval of the amount from the department, the work will speed up.

Ramp will be made to get off Karbigahia flyover

The source said that there is a plan to connect Karbigahia flyover with Mithapur flyover, so that people coming from Kankarbagh will go straight towards Secretariat, Income Tax Golambar from the flyover itself. Ramp is to be constructed for the convenience of the people coming and going towards the New Bypass. Ramps will be made for movement on both sides of the bridge going from Mithapur Golambar to Karbigahia. Coming down from the Karbigahia flyover, a ramp will be found near Mithapur Golambar.

waiting for administrative approval

The cost has increased due to the construction of the ramp. Regarding this, a proposal has been sent by the Bridge Construction Corporation to the Road Construction Department for administrative approval of the increased cost of about 140 crores. After getting the administrative approval, the construction work will speed up.