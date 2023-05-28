Patna’s Khesari gang is pushing children into the world of crime, from begging to committing many crimes

Sanjeev Jha, Dhanbad. Patna’s gang is supplying child criminals to nearby stations including Dhanbad. This gang is operated by Patna’s criminal Khesari alias Kachua. He first traps children between the ages of 10 and 16, then trains them to commit crimes by intoxicating them. Currently 72 child criminals are active in Dhanbad station area. Small criminal incidents are carried out from begging to these people. There are also some women in this gang. This was revealed in the investigation of the Child Protection Commission.

Dhanbad sending children from Bihar

According to the chairman of the commission, Uttam Mukherjee, during the interrogation of four child criminals recovered during the last six months in Dhanbad, it was found that all the children work for the same gang. All were sent to Dhanbad from Patna, Gaya and Nawada in Bihar. Based on the information received from these child criminals, the Child Protection Commission team went to the stations of Dhanbad and Patna and studied in the surrounding areas. In this sequence, it was found that the Khesari gang operating in Patna station area sends child criminals to Dhanbad and nearby stations. Mukherjee said that the Railway Police has been asked to investigate to whom this gang sells children or how they get extortion through them.

Khesari is disabled in both legs

According to informed sources, 22-year-old Khesari does not have both legs. He traps such children, who run away from home and come to the station or who do not have parents. For this work, he has also kept many women with him. Women easily trap children. One of these women is currently lodged in Patna jail. A complaint has also been made against Khesari to Patna’s DM and Railway Police. It is alleged that Khesari has forcibly married a minor girl. That girl is currently living in a Hope Center in Dhanbad.

Case one In December 2022, a 12-year-old girl was recovered by the Child Protection Commission team from Dhanbad station. She is a resident of Patna. He was addicted to drugs. After a long treatment, he told that the Khesari gang got him addicted to drugs and was trained to beg and steal things. He was sent from Patna to Dhanbad. His father is not there, while his mother is in jail. The girl has been sent to Patna DM office two days back. His grandparents have agreed to keep him with them. He too is ready to return home.

case to- Three months back a boy was recovered from Dhanbad station. Right now he is living in the government shelter home of Bokaro. He told that the Khesari gang had sent him here from Patna. He is basically a resident of Gaya. He is also addicted to drugs. He has once tried to run away from the child shelter home.

LPG-CNG prices may decrease in June, electric two wheelers will become expensive, there may be many more changes

Counseling is being brought into the mainstream: President

Uttam Mukherjee, Chairman, Child Protection Commission, Dhanbad said that counseling is being done for child criminals and beggars active in the station area. Efforts are being made to get such children out of the world of drugs and crime. The cooperation of the district administration is being taken in this. A letter has also been written to the DM of Patna and Nawada, action will be taken against the kingpin.