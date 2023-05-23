Patna’s Mahavir Temple will spend Rs 22.60 crore this year, will be spent on treatment of patients and food for devotees

Acharya Kishore Kunal, secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust Committee, said that Mahavir Mandir is doing a great job in the matter of charity and helping the poor. Rs 22.60 crore will be spent in the current financial year on the treatment of patients and free food for devotees in the Mahavir temple and its hospital. Rs 5.50 crore will be spent on free treatment of cancer victims up to 18 years in Mahavir Cancer Institute. Rs 3.50 crore will be spent on providing free food to devotees at Ram Rasoi in Ayodhya and Sita Rasoi in Sitamarhi. The number of Rs 2,000 notes will be known when the donation box is opened in the Mahavir temple on Wednesday. Acharya Kishore Kunal gave this information in the press conference organized at Mahavir Mandir. He said that the one who brings prosperity and welfare, that is religion. Charity is also among the four pillars of religion.

One unit of blood available for Rs 100

Acharya Kishore Kunal said that in the blood bank of Mahavir Cancer Institute, an expenditure of one crore rupees is estimated for making one unit of blood available to cancer patients in just Rs 100. Blood is not made available at such a cheap rate by any government, non-government or service organization in the country. A grant amount of Rs 10 to 15 thousand per patient is given by Mahavir Mandir for initial checkup and initial treatment of cancer patients. Rs 1.75 crore will be spent on this item. Mahavir Mandir will spend three crore rupees on special discount for treatment of poor patients in Mahavir hospitals. There is a provision of 10 percent, 20 percent and 50 percent discount in Mahavir hospitals under the special discount in the treatment of poor patients. A grant of Rs 2.80 crore will be given by the temple trust to the hospitals of Mahavir Mandir.

Ram and Sita kitchen for devotees, free food for admitted patients

On behalf of the Mahavir Mandir, free food is arranged in the Ram Rasoi operated for the visitors of Ramlala in the Amava Ram Mandir complex located in Ayodhya. Starting from Vivah Panchami of 2020, till March 2023, 13.42 lakh devotees have received prasad in Ram Rasoi. In April, 2023, 92,753 devotees took prasad. There is arrangement of free food in Sita Rasoi on behalf of Mahavir Mandir in Punauradham of Sitamarhi, the place of appearance of Mata Janaki. Daridranarayan Bhoj is organized daily in Mahavir Mandir, Patna. Three and a half crore rupees will be spent on these three items. Rs 1.20 crore will be spent on free food and breakfast both times to the patients admitted in all the hospitals run by the Mahavir Mandir Trust. A provision of Rs 20 lakh has been made for Dalit upliftment and assistance. 50 lakh has been earmarked for helping the poor in ways other than the health sector.

