Patna’s Marine Drive became a battlefield, a burning cylinder was thrown at a shopkeeper for setting up a handcart, many injured

Two groups fought fiercely in a dispute over setting up a Lassi shop on Marine Drive of Digha police station in Patna and the area turned into a battlefield. The people of Jai Vihar Fast Food restaurant from one group and the people trying to sell Lassi from the other were involved. During this, both the sides attacked each other with sticks and sticks. In which half a dozen people were injured. When one group threw the burnt coal of corn and the burning cylinder on the other group, the body of the youth Shravan Kumar got burnt.

application to the police

After the incident, Sanmukh Sanu, the operator of the fast food shop, was also beaten up and his fast food cart, chair vandalized and along with the cylinder, all the goods were thrown under the Marine Drive. Along with this, another Lassi cart present there was also broken and thrown away. Sanmukh entered inside the police post on Marine Drive to save his life. However, people pelted stones at him and some bricks also fell on the police post. After this, when the police came into action, the people left the place. The police of the local Digha police station also reached. At present, a group has given its application to the Digha police station.

Nilesh Mukhiya was also accused of being involved in the fight.

Nilesh Mukhiya has also been accused of being involved in the fight. But he flatly refused and told that he had only gone to explain. The video and CCTV footage of the incident can be seen that who is fighting. Digha Police Station President Rajkumar Pandey said that a written complaint has been received from the fast food shopkeeper and workers for assault and vandalism on Nilesh Mukhiya and others. Is being investigated. The other party has not given the application at present.

Saturday evening event

It is said that Sanmukh and Ravi Kumar, the directors of Jai Vihar fast food restaurant, had a lassi stall. Sunmukh is a resident of Patliputra and Ravi is a resident of Chirayatand. For a few days, a young man wanted to set up his Lassi cart there. Which was opposed by the fast food restaurant operator. On Saturday evening some people tried to set up a Lassi cart, then the fast food shopkeeper protested.

thrown burning coal

After getting the information about the matter, Nilesh Mukhiya reached to convince both the groups. But during this he was also misbehaved with. After this, fighting started on both the sides. Both sides started fighting with each other with sticks and rods. In which Sanmukh along with Lassi shopkeeper Ravi’s staff Vikas, half a dozen were injured. Meanwhile, the fast food shopkeeper side threw burning coal on the hearing of the other side. Because of which he got badly burnt. After this the matter worsened and the fight turned violent.

School Closed: Holidays in Patna schools extended again, DM orders in view of scorching heat

Brick thrown at police post as well

Angry people vandalized the fast food cart and the cart of Ravi’s lassi shop and all the goods and threw them under Marine Drive. The river Ganges used to live there, but it is dry now. When all the people started attacking the fast food operator, he started running towards the police post to save his life. People started pelting stones from behind and he somehow managed to enter inside the police post. After this the police saved him. However, people also threw two-four bricks at the police post.