Patna’s Medanta Hospital accused of negligence and taking more money in the treatment of the patient, the relatives created a ruckus

On Sunday, the family members created a ruckus in Jayprabha Medanta Hospital operated in Kankarbagh police station area of ​​Patna. Angry relatives sat at the gate of the hospital and started raising slogans. Relatives of about half a dozen patients admitted in the hospital unitedly came on the road and raised slogans against the hospital management and doctors.

food only in the name of treatment

Relatives say that most of the patients are being charged one to one and a half lakh rupees daily and only food is being supplied in the name of treatment. Not only this, some relatives have alleged that the surgery of their patient was also done and the information was not even given. On the other hand, when he goes to meet his patient, he is denied many times. He said that the doctor whom he had come to see is not present, yet money is being collected in his name. One day he was asked to be put on ventilator, but since 10 days he is being treated by keeping him on ventilator and a bill of lakhs of rupees is being made.

Kankarbagh police station in-charge reached the spot, road jammed

Seeing the increasing uproar, Ravi Shankar Kumar, station in-charge of Kankarbagh police station reached the spot. Seeing the police, the relatives started raising slogans, although the police somehow pacified the matter. During the complaint to the police, the relatives said that along with negligence in the treatment, the bill is also being made arbitrarily. During the uproar, there was a jam on the main road in front of the hospital, due to which the traffic system also got disturbed for some time. After the coffee effort of the police, the jam and ruckus calmed down. On the other hand, Kankarbagh police station in-charge Ravi Shankar Kumar told that he went with the police team on the information about the ruckus, somehow pacified the matter. Although the relatives did not register any complaint in writing, if the relatives lodge a complaint in writing then action will be taken as per the rules.

What does the hospital management say

Dr. Ravi Shankar Singh, Medical Director of Jayaprabha Medanta Hospital, said that the name of the patient whose relatives are creating ruckus is 47-year-old Reena Singh, who was admitted on May 21. The patient was already in critical condition, having lupus nephritis, polyserositis and sepsis along with septic shock and valvular disease. In view of which he has been put on ventilator. Their families are being informed every moment. But an employee working in another hospital is deliberately trying to defame my hospital. The matter of negligence is completely wrong. Because we at Medanta are committed to the highest level of care and transparency.

