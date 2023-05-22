Patna’s missing Dr. Sanjay Kumar was not found even after two months, Navy’s seven-day search was also completed

In the case of missing Dr. Sanjay Kumar of NMCH Patna, Navy has completed seven days search in river Ganges. Navy officials have prepared a report in this matter and handed it over to the police headquarters. According to sources, a team of two Navy officers had come to Patna a week ago and took information about the whole matter after meeting with senior officials.

Navy submitted the report to the headquarters

Navy officials teamed up with NDRF and SDRF officials and started the search. After a week-long investigation on a war footing, the Navy team made an investigation report and handed it over to the senior officer of the headquarters. The source said that after seeing the report, the Navy will work further after the instructions of the senior officer.

Dr. Sanjay is missing since March 1

Dr. Sanjay of NMCH Hospital is suspiciously missing since March 1. The police had also announced a reward of two lakh rupees to the person giving information about Dr. Sanjay. Many units of the police department are engaged in the investigation in this matter. Apart from Special Branch, Cell, IT team, SIT formed to investigate the case, many other teams including EOU have been engaged. During these days, the police interrogated relatives, friends, colleagues and many personnel of the health department related to Dr. Sanjay, but could not find any information about their whereabouts.

Police raids to recover liquor in Patna apartment, fake currency printing machine found, two arrested

Doctor is not known even after two months

It may be known that in its initial investigation, the police had done research and told that the doctor was not kidnapped, but he himself reached Gandhi Setu in a car and went towards Hajipur on foot. It has been more than two months since this case, but nothing has been known about the doctor till now.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5psHKZlX8zQ)