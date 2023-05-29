Patna’s psycho killer Nepali arrested, used to shoot and loot while intoxicated with smack, has executed many incidents

The police have arrested the culprit who killed paan shopkeeper Sahil alias Raja and shot and injured UPSC candidate Rahul Ojha of Buxar near Bahadurpur ROB of Patrakar Nagar police station. The arrested vicious Shubham alias Nepali is a resident of Chowk police station area of ​​Patna City. If sources are to be believed, he is a Nepali psycho killer. He has killed some people and shot and injured some during looting in recent months. Nepali is smakier and stays intoxicated with smack all day long. He has executed many incidents under the influence of smack and ganja. Single-handedly, the Passion Pro bike carries out the events.

Mantu murder case also revealed

According to the information received, on May 17, Agamkuan police found a dead body on a tractor at Zero Moil, which was identified as Mantu Kumar of Naubatpur. After the arrest of Nepali, the Mantu murder case has also been revealed. On May 17, Nepali shot Mantu dead and fled after looting him. Police is inquiring about his criminal history. Police is conducting raids to recover the looted goods and the weapon used in the incident. SSP Rajeev Mishra has confirmed the arrest of Nepali.

There was a dispute with the paan shopkeeper two days ago

After shooting the UPSC candidate late on Saturday night, he again went to Sahil’s shop and first asked him for cigarettes and then got entangled. Then shot him and looted his shop and fled on foot. The bike with which the Nepalese carried out the incident was stolen from the bypass. Nepali told the police that two days back he had gone to Sahil Raja’s paan shop at night. He had to take cigarettes to smoke ganja. After taking cigarette, there was a dispute over money. Then Nepali left from there threatening to see Sahil.

Identification with printed shirt

In fact, a few days ago, the photo of a criminal who shot and looted in Agamkuan police station area was captured in CCTV. The culprit was wearing a printed shirt. On the other hand, when the incident took place in Patrakar Nagar police station area on Sunday and the CCTV footage was scrutinized, it was found that the culprit was wearing the same printed shirt in both. After this, he was arrested after raiding.

