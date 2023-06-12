Patna’s temperature crossed 41 degrees, millions of people worried due to power cut, know how the weather will be today

The heat in the capital is not taking its name. On Monday, the maximum temperature of the city was recorded five degrees Celsius above normal at 41.8 and the minimum temperature was 27.7 degrees Celsius. Throughout the day, people were facing problems due to both strong sunlight and humidity. According to the Meteorological Center, due to cloudy weather in Patna and surrounding areas, there can be a drop in the maximum temperature. This will give some relief to the people.

five lakh people affected

The situation came to a complete standstill after a fault occurred in the 132 KV transmission line supplying electricity to the Digha grid at 6 pm on Sunday. Hundreds of people including Danapur, Kurji, Rajiv Nagar, Patliputra, Indrapuri, Mahesh Nagar Ashiana-Digha Road, Patel Nagar, Ashiana Nagar, Rajabazar, Jagdev Path, Bailey Road, RPS, Gola Road, Ram Jaipal Nagar, Saguna Mod are affected in western Patna. More than 5 lakh people had to live in the locality. In the scorching heat, people were troubled the whole night. At the same time, at 11.30 pm on Friday night, LT cable caught fire in Ramakrishna Nagar area. Power supply remained closed for 24 hours in the entire area. Power was not supplied under alternative arrangement using mobile transformer.

Problem due to weak earthing of transformer

At the same time, the effect of this problem remained on Monday as well. RPS located at Bailey Road, Kaliket Nagar and the surrounding area till 3 pm people were troubled by tripping and fluctuation. Same, problem of tripping in various areas of the city including Gaighat, Mahendru, Guljabagh, Patna City, Rajendra Nagar, Kadamkuan, Dakbungalow, Boring Road, Kankarbagh, Mithapur, Beur, south of the bypass along with Phulwari, Khagaul, Danapur in the evening It has started. According to PESU engineers, the problem has increased due to weak earthing of more than 150 distribution transformers in the city.

broke last year’s record

Last year’s consumption record in the city has been broken. Maximum 740 MW of electricity was consumed by people on Thursday. Whereas, last year on June 13, 2022, 735 MW power was consumed.

