Patna’s Vasudev Vihar apartment may collapse, digging 25 feet for basement instead of six, know the whole matter

Patna. The crisis of Vasudev Vihar apartment located at Parmanand Path of Nageshwar Colony continued on Tuesday as well. During the excavation, the sewerage line of the apartment has burst at two places. Along with this, water is also leaking from the water supply line at one place. Due to this water is continuously coming out and going under the foundation of the apartment. Due to this, there is a possibility of soil getting wet and sinking under the foundation of the apartment. If this leak is not completely stopped soon, the entire apartment may collapse.

Apartment wall collapses during excavation in Patna

The contractor had assured to leave five feet space

The people living in the apartment said that about one and a half months ago, the construction work of a private educational institute Takshashila building started next door. Seeing the construction being done adjacent to the boundary, the people of the apartment objected and called it dangerous for their apartment. On this, the contractor also assured them to dig and install gutters leaving a space of five feet from the boundary. However, in spite of this, the digging continued adjacent to the boundary for several days without installing gutters. Even the soil just below the foundation of the boundary was dug from Poklen. In such a situation, it was not possible for the boundary to stand without a base. This is the reason that some part of the boundary fell on Monday, while some part got cracked.

Apartment’s sewerage line burst

Excavated 25 feet instead of six

Here, it was told by the Municipal Corporation that the map of the single basement was passed. It was to be excavated around six feet, but the builder had excavated more than 25 feet for the construction of the double basement. A vigilance case has been registered against this by the Municipal Corporation. Along with this, instructions have also been given to register an FIR against the land owner and the builder for loss and damage. According to the Municipal Corporation, the adjacent apartment and road have also been damaged due to this incident. This is dangerous for security.

sunken road

Ban on construction, answer will have to be given in five days

The corporation has ordered to stop the construction till further orders under section 319 (1), 323 (1), 323 (1) under the Bihar Municipal Act 2007. Along with this, a reply has been sought for clarification within five days. Due to digging up to 25 feet deep adjacent to the wall, when the soil on the edge started falling, iron and wooden gutters were installed at a distance of three to four feet about a week ago and tried to support the boundary wall by putting soil in between the two. Went, but this attempt did not work.

Apartment wall collapses during excavation in Patna

20 tractors have been put to fill the pit

On Monday night, about 20 tractors had dropped the soil to fill the pit at the construction site. Municipal officials had asked the builder to fill it completely with sand by late Tuesday night. Apart from this, preparations were also going on to blacklist the builder and file an FIR against him.

Apartment wall collapses during basement excavation in Patna, 28 families leave their homes and spend the night

Flat holders complained in Buddha Colony police station, case registered

The flat holders have given a written complaint against Takshashila Educational Society Secretary Sanjeev Kumar at the Buddha Colony police station in connection with the collapse of the boundary of the Basudev Vihar apartment located in Parmanand Path, Nageshwar Colony. After this, the police have registered a case and started investigation. Buddha Colony Police Station President Nihar Bhushan told that further action is being taken. A case has been registered for causing damage due to rash and negligent act. IPC sections are bailable. Yash Sinha, Gautam Sinha, Dr. Mithilesh Kumar, Manish Singh, Girish Kumar, VN Vivek and others living in the apartment have informed the police in their complaint that construction is being done by Takshashila Educational Society next to the apartment.

It has been said in the complaint that a 25 feet pit has been dug under the boundary of the apartment in violation of the rules by the society. Due to this, the inner path of the boundary of the apartment has been completely damaged. The drain of the apartment has also been broken. Due to this the water of the drain is falling in the pit. This has threatened the foundation of the apartment. It has also been informed in the complaint that land owner Sanjeev Kumar, engineer Brajesh Kumar and contractor Ramnaresh Singh were talked to, but they did not stop the work.

The people living in the apartment told the problem

spent the whole night out in fear

There is a danger of collapse of the apartment. Municipal officials told it dangerous last night, so we stayed outside all night. Until this problem is not resolved, the apartment will remain at risk. – Yash Sinha

Rain water will accumulate in monsoon

Monsoon is coming. If the pit is not filled properly then rain water will get accumulated here due to which the foundation of the apartment will be weak. It will collapse some day. – Ishan Raj

Told the problem to the Municipal Commissioner

I have met the Municipal Commissioner and talked about the problem. He has assured to remove it and take action against those responsible in the matter. Ishwar Chand Sinha

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlUKummI06E)