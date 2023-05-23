Patna’s Vyas Nagar Park will start for common people from May 31, swings for children, open gym for elders

Vyas Nagar ParkA park has been prepared by the Patna Park Division in a month and a half on the vacant land near Vyas Nagar located on Ashiana-Digha Road, Patna. It has been named Vyas Nagar Park. This park is spread over about six thousand square feet. The park is ready and from 31st of this month, common people will be able to use it.

Care of children to elders in the park

DFO Shashikant Kumar told that there was nothing before at the place where the park has been built. Children to elders have been taken care of in this park built in about four kathas of land. This park will be opened for the common people in the next eight days.

Swing for children, then open gym for elders

In this park, where a walking track has been made for common people to walk in the morning and evening and benches have also been installed to sit. It has arrangements for swings, garden slider, merry go round, tic tac toe game etc. for children. Open gym setup has been prepared in a small part of the park. Different types of flower plants have been planted to enhance the beauty of the park.

There is no fixed fee for entry into the park

On the basis of the opening time of the park in the common places in the summer time, the time of opening and closing of the park will be fixed here also. At present, there is talk of fixing the time from 5:30 am to 7 pm. At the same time, no fee has been fixed regarding the entry in the park.

