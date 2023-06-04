Patna’s young man had to sell car online expensively, 1.78 lakh rupees were blown from his account, know how

Selling a car online became expensive for Vikas Kumar, a private worker living in Doctors Colony of Kankarbagh police station area of ​​Patna. Cyber ​​miscreants made a withdrawal of Rs 1.78 lakh from Vikas’s account. In this regard, Vikas has lodged a complaint on the National Cybercrime Portal, after which Rs 1.21 lakh has been frozen in an account in Delhi.

Details were entered to sell the car on the online app

The victim told that I had entered the details on the online app to sell the i-20 car. Received a call from an unknown number on Friday. The caller told that he is calling from Delhi and he has liked my car. After talking for a while, he made a video of the car and asked for it on WhatsApp. After this the person said that his friend would come there on Monday and take the car. The person said that I will put some money in your account.

1.78 lakh rupees were withdrawn from the account after paying one rupee

The victim told that I gave the UPI number. After this the person first sent one rupee. After sending one rupee, a message came, in which it was asking to do OK. When I asked the person, he said that this message comes before the amount of more than one lakh goes away. As soon as I deposited Rs 1.78 lakh, the money got deducted from my account.

The cheated money went to an account in Delhi

After this, when I asked the person to deduct the money, he sent another message and said that the deducted money will be returned. On seeing this, I understood that cyber fraud has happened with me. When asked to return the money, the person disconnected the call and switched off the mobile. After this, the victim immediately lodged a complaint on Mobile National Cybercrime and after that it came to know that the money of the fraud has gone to an account in Delhi. Out of which Rs 57 thousand has been withdrawn and Rs 1.21 lakh has been frozen.

