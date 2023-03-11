Patriarch Kirill urged to prevent the expulsion of the monks of the UOC from the Kyiv Lavra on March 11

March 11 - BLiTZ. Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' Kirill officially appealed to the leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis of Rome, as well as to UN Secretary General António Guterres and all leaders of important international organizations and churches with a request to take measures that would not allow the expulsion of the monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the Kiev-Pechersk laurels in Kiev, and prevent the closure of the ancient monastery. It is reported by TASS. NSN: Former Protodeacon Kuraev responded to criticism of the Russian Orthodox Church for misbehavior on the Internet March 9, 2023 at 19:10

This was officially reported in a message on Saturday on the website of the Moscow Patriarchate. Patriarch Kirill calls to observe the norms of Christian morality and international law.