Patwari recruitment exam will affect Madhya Pradesh assembly elections? Congress became more aggressive on BJP

Assembly elections are going to be held in Madhya Pradesh this year. Before this, politics is hot in the state regarding the Patwari recruitment exam. Thousands of candidates demonstrated peacefully in the capital Bhopal regarding the Patwari recruitment exam. The reaction of the Congress has come to the fore regarding this demonstration. Former Chief Minister of the state and state Congress President Kamal Nath wrote on his Twitter wall that thousands of candidates are protesting peacefully in Bhopal regarding the scam in the Patwari recruitment examination. I support their performance.

Attacking the BJP government of the state, the Congress leader further wrote that the way the Shivraj government has made Madhya Pradesh a state of recruitment scams, no youth’s future is secure. The strings of every recruitment scam eventually connect with the leaders of the ruling party and the state government keeps on trying to protect the masterminds of the scam. He further wrote that due to the policy of the Shivraj government to patronize corruption, not only the future of the youth is getting bleak, but the name of Madhya Pradesh is getting tarnished in the whole world.

Further, Kamal Nath wrote that I assure the youth that after 4 months, the Congress government will be formed in the state, then the rule of scams, corruption and commission will end and you will get employment in a lawful manner according to your qualification.

what is the matter

Recently, there was a news in the media in which there was information about the connection of this recruitment scam by the opposition with BJP MLA Sanjeev Kumar Kushwaha. If media reports are to be believed, out of 10 students who topped the Patwari recruitment exam, 7 are from NRI College of Engineering, Gwalior. Its owner is said to be Bhind’s MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha. The statement of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also came to the fore on the matter. He surrounded the Congress and said that as soon as the elections came near, the Congress started raising the issue of irregularities in the examination. It seems to be a part of Congress’s conspiracy completely.

More than 8000 got selected in Patwari exam

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra further said that more than 8000 Patwaris have been selected in the examination in the state. The work of setting up centers was done in 13 districts and examinations were conducted for 35 days. More than 70 question papers came. All the allegations of irregularities made by the Congress are false, a total of 114 people have been elected from the center where the allegations are leveled. Today, the candidates who came for a peaceful demonstration spoke to the media and said that the centers where there is news of disturbances should be investigated. Our parents have taught us by adding money with a lot of hard work. Only then we have got success in this competitive exam. The government is requested to give us appointment letters before 15th August. The candidates said that we are doing a peaceful demonstration. We will write letters to CM Shivraj and PM Modi regarding the matter.

Recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a big decision amidst the ongoing uproar regarding the Patwari exam in Madhya Pradesh. After alleging irregularities in the recruitment examination conducted by the State Staff Selection Board for Group-II, Sub-Group-IV and Patwaris, he banned the appointments made on the basis of this examination. Let us tell you that the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh was accused of irregularities in the recruitment examination conducted for Patwaris by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Within hours of this allegation, CM Chouhan imposed this ban.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh this year

Let us discuss here that assembly elections are going to be held in Madhya Pradesh by the end of this year. Before this, BJP and Congress are not leaving any chance to corner each other. The Congress is blaming the Shivraj government for the Patwari recruitment scam.