Pawan Express bogie wheel broke in Vaishali, panic among passengers

There was chaos at Bhagwanpur station of Hajipur-Muzaffarpur rail section on Sunday evening when the hangar of one wheel of train number 11062 Up Pawan Express going from Jaynagar to Lokmanya Tilak broke down. As soon as the hangar broke, there was a sound in the bogie. On the noise of the passengers, the guard and the loco pilot got down from the train and saw the broken hanger of the bogie. Information about this was given to the senior officer and control room of Sonpur Railway Division. As soon as the information was received, the senior officer of Sonpur Railway Division and the team of Engineering Department reached the spot.

There was panic among the passengers as soon as the wheel broke

According to the information, train number 11062 Up Pawan Express going from Jaynagar to Lokmanya Tilak reached Bhagwanpur railway station at around 6.08 pm. The speed of the train was slowing down gradually that the hanger near the wheel of bogie number S11 of the train broke. As soon as the hangar broke, there was a loud noise. Hearing the sound, there was chaos at the station.

Second bogie ordered from Sonpur Railway Division Headquarters

The guard and the loco pilot, who arrived on the noise of the passengers, saw the broken hangar and informed the senior officials about it. The team of senior officials and engineering department reached the spot, separated the bogie whose hangar was broken. In its place, another bogie was called from Sonpur Railway Division Headquarters.

Smoke suddenly started coming out from the wheel of Jaynagar-Puri Express

Here, suddenly smoke started coming out from the wheel of the general coach of Jaynagar-Puri Express near Gidhaur station on Kiul-Jhajha railway section. After this there was panic among the passengers. Due to this, the train remained standing at the station for more than half an hour. The reason for which the smoke came out, its detailed information could not be found. In this regard, Station Manager Shambhu Chowdhary said that the information about smoke coming out of the Jaynagar-Puri Express train was given by the railway workers. The train was first stopped as soon as the information was received. After that this technical flaw was rectified by the loco pilot of the train. The train was dispatched at 11.45. During this, the train remained standing at Giddhaur station from 11.24 am to 11.44 am.