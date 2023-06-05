Pawan Kumar, a young man from Giridih village missing in Odisha train accident, still unknown, father reached Balasore

Odisha Train Accident: Pawan Kumar, son of Ganga Bhuiyan, a resident of Pathaldiha under Gawan police station area under Giridih district, is missing in Odisha train accident. After the train accident, the family members are very upset due to not getting any news of the young man. Pawan used to work as a laborer in Chennai. After taking leave, he came to his home village Pathaldiha. On Thursday he left for Kolkata to go to Chennai. Since then no trace has been found.

Pawan boarded the Coromandel Express to reach Chennai

Gadar Panchayat head representative Dineshwar Yadav told that Pawan boarded the Coromandel Express from Kolkata to Chennai. Before the train accident, he also talked to the family members, but after the accident, he has not received any call yet. Here, the family members are very worried after getting the information.

Pawan’s family appealed for help

The relatives were constantly calling on his mobile to inquire about his whereabouts, but he did not receive the call. After this, the youth’s father went to Odisha to find his son with Ganga Bhuiyan ward member Lalo Bhuiyan. He saw all the dead bodies there, but his son was not found. Although he has expressed doubt about a dead body, but it has not been confirmed yet. That’s why both are still in Balasore. On the other hand, the young man’s uncle has also gone to Kolkata station to find him. The young man’s uncle is trying to find out in which coach Pawan was sitting in the train. The family members have appealed to the administration and the government for help.

CBI will investigate the train accident

Please tell that after this train accident, Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav has announced a CBI inquiry. Said that CBI will do further investigation in this accident. Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena has confirmed the death toll in the train accident to be 275. The Odisha government has directed to give Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, Rs 5-5 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh each to the minorly injured. At the same time, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced compensation.