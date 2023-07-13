pawan singh and amrapali dubey bhojpuri songs rocked rjl

Bhojpuri Hot Songs: When the pair of Bhojpuri cinema superstar Pawan Singh and beauty queen Amrapali Dubey appear on the screen, it becomes a rage. This pair does amazing work in their songs. These days the songs of Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey are popular on YouTube. Although many Bhojpuri songs of this pair are rocking on YouTube, but these days one song has created a ruckus. Let’s understand the whole story of that song. Actually, Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey’s song Kabhi Pyaar Se Bulana Ek Baar Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhool Jaogi in Bhojpuri film ‘Maine Saajan Unko Chun Liya’ is rocking. This song is being watched a lot on YouTube. In this song, Pawan Singh is doing curtain tearing dance with Amrapali Dubey. The song of both the stars is amazing in the video. The audience also likes the pair of Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey very much.