PCS officer Jyoti Maurya’s wedding card goes viral, different claims of husband and wife

Bareilly. A new twist has come in the case of PCS Jyoti Maurya, posted as GM in a cooperative sugar mill in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The invitation card of his wedding is becoming increasingly viral on social media. However, regarding this card, the PCS officer has accused herself of being a teacher before marriage, and her husband Alok Maurya, a sweeper, getting married as a fake gram panchayat officer. However, her husband has called the card fake.

plot to get out of the way

This matter is going on in a lot of discussions in UP. But, in the meantime, after the statement made by the PCS officer regarding the Balmiki community, the Bhim Army officials have complained to the officers. PCS Jyoti Maurya had filed a dowry harassment case against her husband Alok Maurya, while Alok had accused her of conspiring with her lover Home Guard Commandant to remove him from the way. Along with this, many videos are also going viral on social media. Jyoti Maurya is also being opposed in this.

Husband made a complaint in Dhumanganj police station

PCS officer Jyoti Maurya’s husband Alok had accused the wife of having an affair with the Home Guard commandant. His phone chat also went viral. He alleges that his wife’s lover is plotting his murder along with the Home Guard Commandant. Alok has also filed a complaint regarding this in Dhumanganj police station of Prayagraj.

Demand for action on speaking casteist words

Jyoti Maurya has filed a dowry harassment case against her husband. But, now a video is going viral on social media. It is being claimed that Jyoti Maurya is using casteist words against her husband. In this video, a woman is seen sitting on the floor. Its face is blurred. Jyoti Maurya has called this video fake. On the other hand, the activists of Bhim Army have demanded action from the police by telling this video of Jyoti Maurya.

Know what Alok said on the wedding card

Jyoti’s husband Alok Maurya says, ‘This card has been printed to trap me. Because, she was not a teacher when she got married. She was just studying. The card is completely false. Alok Maurya also says that his wife does not have any evidence. That’s why the wedding card is being made a tool to blame them. According to Alok, the date, day, name and address on the wedding card are correct, but the gram panchayat officer written below his name is wrong.

Married by posing as fake gram panchayat officer

After the marriage card went viral, Jyoti Maurya says that her husband had married her by telling her that she was an officer, but the truth turned out to be something else. Many allegations have been leveled against the husband.

Married 13 years ago

Jyoti Maurya, a resident of Banaras, UP, comes from a very simple family. His father has his own mill shop. She was very fast in studies since childhood, but the father married his daughter to Alok Maurya in the year 2010 after graduation. There is a discussion that when Jyoti reached her in-laws house after marrying Alok, the husband took the initiative to make his wife something good by educating her.

story of movie sooryavansham

The story of Jyoti and Alok’s marriage is almost like actor Amitabh Bachchan’s film Suryavansham. However, Jyoti has put her wedding card in front of the media and accused Alok of marrying her as a fake officer.

Got 16th rank in UP

Jyoti got married when she was doing her graduation. However, Jyoti Maurya got married in the year 2010, and she completed her graduation only after marriage. Jyoti Maurya’s husband Alok Maurya completes his graduation. She got UPPSC coaching done in Prayagraj. Because, Jyoti was very good in studies. Jyoti was selected in PCS in the year 2015. She secured 16th rank in PCS exam in 2015. After being SDM in many districts, she is currently working in Bareilly. Posted as GM in a sugar mill.

Has taken charge in these districts

It is said that when Jyoti Maurya became successful, she gave the credit to her father-in-law and husband. After becoming a PCS officer, Jyoti has been posted in Jaunpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj and Lucknow. After Jyoti Maurya’s marriage, she also had twin daughters, who are currently living with her.

