Peace tour: what Wang Yi came to Russia with

After a week of traveling around European countries, Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, landed in Moscow. Formally, his visit was a preparation for the expected visit to Russia in the spring of Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, the most burning topic of Wang Yi’s meetings with Russian politicians and earlier with European and Kyiv diplomats was the plan for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict announced by Beijing. At the same time, the pacifist drive of Chinese diplomacy is largely associated with the desire to dampen European criticism of Russia’s support, while not distancing itself from ties with Moscow, experts believe.

Calling for peace and handing out knives

Formally, the visit of Wang Yi, head of the Chancellery of the Commission of the CPC Central Committee on Foreign Affairs, to Moscow was considered a preparatory stage for the spring visit to Russia by Chinese President Xi Jinping (which, by the way, the Chinese side has not yet ironically confirmed). However, for the vast majority of the expert community, it turned out to be of interest to others – in what vein the main Chinese diplomat will speak on the Ukrainian topic.

The conflict, which has been setting the tone for all world politics for the past year, has somehow already become one of the central subjects at Wang Yi’s meetings in a number of European capitals prior to his arrival in Moscow. Recall that before Russia, the chief Chinese diplomat managed to visit France, Italy, Hungary and at the international security conference in Munich.

In Germany, by the way, he held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, whom he assured: China is always on the side of peace and dialogue, insists on peace negotiations and does not want the crisis to drag out and escalate. In turn, the Ukrainian minister, according to the Xinhua news agency, noted that Kyiv attaches great importance to China’s position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian issue and hopes that Beijing will continue to play a constructive role in resolving it.

Head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yi and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba during a bilateral meeting at the International Security Conference in Munich

By the way, the fact that Kyiv does not hold a grudge against Beijing, like the United States and many in the West, is indirectly evidenced by rather cautious statements on this subject by the Ukrainian leader. In particular, in a recent interview with the German Welt, Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Ukraine would like to see China as an ally. The President also said: “If China would enter into an alliance with Russia, there would be a world war, and I think China is aware of this.”

But, of course, not everyone considers the neutral and even more constructive role of Beijing in the Ukrainian conflict. The United States has consistently been the main accuser of China that it is allegedly helping Russia to circumvent the sanctions imposed on Moscow after February 2022. In the same Munich, where Wang Yi had a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the latter did not fail to release new accusations against China – allegedly China is thinking about supplying Russia with weapons and ammunition for military operations in Ukraine. In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned Washington for “shifting the blame and spreading false information,” noting that the international community itself clearly sees who calls for dialogue and peace, and who “distributes knives and encourages confrontation.”

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken meeting with French, German and British Foreign Ministers at the Munich Security Conference

“The American side has no right to lecture China, and we would never agree that the US dictates or even forces it to put pressure on Sino-Russian relations,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman added on February 19.

For all the good and against all the bad

Shortly after arriving in Moscow on the afternoon of February 21, Wang Yi held separate talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. At the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the strategic partnership between the two countries, which, in the figurative expression of President Xi, “has no boundaries.” In addition, the interlocutors touched upon the actions of the West against the Russian Federation and China, in the light of which, according to Patrushev, the deepening of Russian-Chinese coordination in the international arena is of particular importance. And, of course, communication was not without further assurances of Russia’s support for China on the issues of Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, which the West uses to discredit the PRC.

On February 22, Wang Yi is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Foreign Ministry told TASS. At the same time, the official representative of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, did not rule out that Wang Yi would also be received by Vladimir Putin.

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev and head of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yi during a meeting in Moscow

Based on Chinese media headlines, Wang Yi came to Moscow not only to discuss bilateral relations, but also to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Back in Munich, the diplomat announced the imminent publication by China of a document outlining the position of the PRC on a political settlement of the conflict, which a number of media boldly dubbed the Chinese peace plan for Ukraine.

At the same time, according to a statement by Dmitry Kuleba on February 21 at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, a few days earlier, Wang Yi had already shared with him “the key details of the Chinese plan” and now Kiev is “waiting to receive the text.” Obviously, now Wang Yi decided to tell more about this and Moscow. Beijing’s proposals would include calls for respect for territorial integrity, protection of nuclear facilities and opposition to the use of biochemical weapons, the Chinese diplomat said. It is possible that one of the proposals will be to stop the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

However, whether the last call will be heard is a big question. On the day that Mr. Wang was in Moscow, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, decided to lift the veil of secrecy over what he talked about with his Chinese counterpart in Munich. In particular, when Wang Yi asked why his country should not supply weapons to Russia if the European Union supplies them to Ukraine, Borrell, in his words, had to “explain the big difference to him.”

Head of EU Diplomacy Josep Borrell and Head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yi during a meeting at the Munich Security Conference

– China is actively criticized for supporting Russia, and in practice it does not distance itself from Russia: trade is growing, military exercises are taking place, relations between the two countries are strengthening and deepening. But in order for the Europeans not to scold them so much and to drive a wedge between the Europeans and the Americans, it is beneficial for the Chinese to emphasize that they are for peace. Moreover, the PRC is well aware that neither Russia nor Ukraine is set to end the conflict as soon as possible, and now is not the time for a serious conversation, ”said Alexander Gabuev, a sinologist, in an interview with Izvestia.

According to him, Beijing’s emphasized emphasis on dialogue in the Ukrainian conflict also partly allows “legitimizing” the trips of European leaders to China (we recall that French President Emmanuel Macron will soon follow German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and head of the European Council Charles Michel to Beijing). And besides, the position of the republic that it is doing something for peace in Ukraine, while the Americans are only adding fuel to the fire by supplying weapons to Kiev, is good from the point of view of the image of the PRC as a responsible superpower in the countries of the developing world, summed up Alexander Gabuev.