Penalty will be imposed for not submitting the application for UP board exam on time, keep these things in mind while filling the form

Bareilly : The last date to apply for UP Board’s High School (10th) and Intermediate (12th) exams is till August 5. Therefore, regular (institutional) and private (individual) students should apply well in time on the website of the Board of Secondary Education, Allahabad. Do not wait at all for the last date of application for the Student Board Exam. Because there is often a problem with the UP Board website while applying at the last minute.

This problem has also come in the previous years. Due to this the application forms of the students get stuck. That’s why students should apply in time. Along with this, penalty (late fee) is also charged for not applying on time. Penalty can be avoided by applying by the UP Board’s scheduled date of August 5. But after August 5, a penalty of Rs 100 will be imposed if the application is submitted between August 10 and August 20. 100 rupees will have to be paid extra along with the prescribed fees of UP board. After this, on August 21, all the application forms will be uploaded online by the board.

take care of these things

On behalf of the UP Board, the candidates have been asked to fill clean photo, date of birth, subject etc. Along with this, parents have also been advised to check the application form. So that there is no problem in the application. The photo should be recent and current.

This is the board exam fee

The application fee for regular high school students has been fixed at Rs 500.75 and Rs 706 for private students by the UP board. Along with this, regular high school students applying under the credit system will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200.75 and private students Rs 306. 600.75 as application fee for regular intermediate students, 806 for private, 600.75 for intermediate agriculture (agriculture) and commercial (business) students, 800 rupees for failed students of agriculture and commercial. The principals of the schools will deposit this fee in the treasury through challan.

