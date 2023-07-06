Pension: Singles and widowers will get monthly pension of Rs 2750, Haryana becomes the first state to do so

Haryana has become the first state in the country, where bachelors and widowers pension will be given. The Haryana government on Thursday announced a pension of Rs 2750 per month for unmarried persons belonging to low income group in the age group of 45 to 60 years. A similar scheme has also been started for widowers (men whose wife has died). The state government is already providing monthly pension to the low income group people above 60 years of age.

Haryana government will give Rs 2750 per month pension to bachelors

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that unmarried men and women in the age group of 45 to 60 whose annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh will get a pension of Rs 2750 per month.

Widowers will also get Rs 2750 per month pension

to bachelors as well as to widowers pension Announcing the grant, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, widowers in the age group of 40 to 60, whose annual income is less than three lakh rupees, will also get Rs 2750 per month. This step of the government will put an additional burden of Rs 240 crore on the state exchequer every year.

Pension will help meet the needs of such people: Khattar

Khattar said that a total of 65 thousand unmarried men and women and 5687 widowers come under this specific age group and income limit. He said that this monthly income will help him to meet his needs. The Chief Minister said, those people, whose income is very less, they will get some help to lead a respectable life and that is what we have done. He said that after completing 60 years of age, these beneficiaries would get old age pension.

The ongoing process of regularizing two thousand colonies

Khattar said that a big campaign is being run by the Urban Local Bodies and the Town and Country Planning Department to regularize irregular colonies across the state. There is a need to amend laws and policies to regularize these unregulated colonies, he said. The process of regularizing two thousand such colonies is in progress.