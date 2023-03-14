Pentagon asks US Congress for nearly US$180 million to purchase 28 HIMARS

The US Department of Defense has requested about $180 million from Congress for the purchase of 28 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). This was reported on March 13 in project defense budget for 2024 released by the Pentagon.

According to the document, the acquisition of HIMARS will take $179.2 million. In addition, the Pentagon has requested $200 million for the purchase of 541 Javelin anti-tank systems, $886 million for 5,000 guided missiles and $10.3 million for 366 MLRS short-range missiles.

Earlier, on March 12, the Chinese newspaper Global Times reported that the increase in the US defense budget signals a possible outbreak of world war. The author of the publication noted that the administration of US President Joe Biden has requested a military budget that is four times greater than China’s defense spending.

A day earlier, Bloomberg reported that the Pentagon had requested $170 billion in military purchases for the new fiscal year. Particular attention will be paid to the replacement of ammunition and long-range missiles, which may be required in a conflict with China.

Prior to that, on March 9, it became known that the draft US budget for defense in fiscal year 2024 involves spending 3.2% more than in 2023. In total, $842 billion was requested, of which $9.1 billion is allocated to contain China, and $6 billion to support Ukraine.

On February 13, Nikita Danyuk, deputy director of the RUDN Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, member of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, told Izvestiya that the US Congress could pass a record defense budget in 2024, despite antipathy towards Biden.