People are becoming victims of speeding everyday in Bihar, know about these horrific road accidents..

Road accidents are not taking the name of stopping in Bihar. The news of death in road accident is coming to the fore. A horrific road accident took place in Purnia on Saturday and five people died tragically while many were injured. Many such incidents happened in the recent past in which many people died and many people were injured. The havoc of speed is being seen continuously. Recently a report came out in which it was told about road accidents in Bihar. In the year 2022, 4928 people have died in road accidents. Let’s know about some big road accidents that happened in the recent times…

A horrific road accident in Purnia

A horrific road accident took place in Purnia on Saturday, June 3, 2023. A car of a procession going from Araria to Khagaria hit a truck parked on the roadside near Maranga police station. The tests of the car flew away. Whereas 5 people including the driver died in the wedding processions sitting inside the car. While nine people have been seriously injured. It is believed that the accident happened because the driver had dozed off.

Uncontrolled truck collided with Tata Magic vehicle in Siwan

In Siwan district too, the havoc of speed was seen in the last days. On May 27, an uncontrolled truck rammed into a Tata Magic vehicle. One person traveling in Magic died in this accident while more than half a dozen people were injured. All were from the same family. The incident took place near Panjwar village of Raghunathpur police station area. The whole family was returning after participating in the Tilak ceremony.

Uncontrolled truck crushed 4 people in Siwan

In Siwan itself, there was a painful accident on 25th May. An uncontrolled truck crushed 4 people. A speeding Belgaum truck ran over four people near Pajuwar village, in which one person died on the spot. While three people were seriously injured.

Nawada’s horrific road accident

Recently a horrific road accident took place in Nawada district. On May 30, there was a massive collision between a tractor and a tanker near Rasulnagar. About 25 to 30 people were traveling on the tractor and were going to Rajauli to attend the mundan ceremony of a child. In this accident, two people died on the spot while many people were injured.

Death of school children.

On May 22, a bus rammed into a van carrying school children at Bihpur in Bhagalpur. The van was blown to pieces while the driver Sanjeev Kumar was killed. At the same time, three children were badly injured. The incident took place near Auliabad village on NH 31. In the month of May itself, an auto carrying the children of Don Bosco Academy rammed into an auto carrying children of Don Bosco Academy in Patliputra police station area of ​​Patna, in which a student traveling in the auto was killed while many other students were injured.

jehanabad road accident

On May 31, a speeding truck ran over two students in Jehanabad. Both the students died on the spot. Both the children were returning home by bicycle after studying tuition. A sand laden truck crushed both of them to death on the Patna-Gaya state highway in Hulasganj. People created a lot of ruckus in protest.

