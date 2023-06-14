People are eager to see ‘Divine, Grand, Navya Ayodhya’, Dharmanagari will be the model of urban development: CM Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya on Wednesday on a two-day tour. He reached Hanumangarhi and performed darshan and worship and then inspected the construction work of Shri Ramjanmabhoomi temple under construction. In a review with the officials, he said that referring to the spiritual and cultural importance of Ayodhya, he gave necessary guidelines regarding the development of Dharma Nagri as a ‘model city of urban development’.

The Chief Minister said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the overall development of Dharmanagari Ayodhya is the top priority of the government. People of the country and the world are eager to see ‘Divine, Grand, Navya Ayodhya’. Every devotee and tourist coming to Ayodhya should return from here with a special feeling of peace, contentment and joy. He stressed upon the police to behave sensitively with common citizens and tourists and devotees.

CM Yogi said that projects worth thousands of crores of wide public interest are under process in Ayodhya. Water action plan and water balance plan should be prepared to make 24×7 drinking water available in Ayodhya. Along with this, the sewer network should be made underground, Ayodhya should be developed as a solar city. He said that Ayodhya is a religious city. In such a situation, respecting public sentiments, consumption of meat and alcohol should be prohibited here.

The Chief Minister was told that the Rampath (from Sahadatganj to Nayaghat) is under construction. 30 percent work of these projects has been completed. The work will be completed by December 31. In this, the work of utility duct, sewer line, storm water den and water pipeline is in progress. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path will go from Sugriva Fort to the temple. A two-lane bituminous and 15 meter wide footpath is to be constructed on the road. Utility duct, storm water den, footpath, stone bench will be constructed to make electric wires underground on the route. 91 percent work has been completed.

44 percent of the work of widening and strengthening of the road from Bhakti Path Ayodhya Cantt to Ayodhya Main Road (Rampath) via Hanumangarhi to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been completed. In this, instructions have been given to complete the work of utility duct, footpath, stone bench, beautiful street light by 31st July to underground the electrical wires of the road.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the face of Ayodhya will change soon. Take necessary action to enhance the grandeur and attractiveness of Ayodhya Dham in accordance with its name. Ayodhya Dham will be included in the world class city. Ayodhya will be the focal point of Sanatan Dharma. The work of planned development of tourism, culture and religion in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. The CM directed to complete the ongoing development works at a faster pace.

During the presentation in the review meeting, the CM was told that 30 percent of the four-laning work has been completed from NH 27 bypass to Tedhi Bazar Shri Ram Janmabhoomi via Mohabara Bazar. 95 percent of the four-lane construction work from Ayodhya Sultanpur National Highway NH 330 to Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram International Airport has been completed.

Proposed Maya Bazar Fourlane Bypass on Ayodhya-Akbarpur-Baskhari Road including Ayodhya, Bypass/Ringroad from Sohawal to Nawabjot via Nawabjot, Improvement and Development of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg, NH 227B, Development of Panchkosi Parikrama Marg, Smart Development of Road Dharma Path, Parikrama Marg, construction of embankment till District Ayodhya Guptar Ghat Harishchandra Uday Restoration 98 percent work has been completed.

More than 84 percent of the runway work has been completed in the construction of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport. Instructions have been given to speed up the work of building construction. Development of Ayodhya railway station platform area, work of escalator and lift etc. has been completed 100 percent. More than 65 percent of the construction of 2-lane rail over bridge at Badi Bua railway crossing number 112 on Ramghat Panchkosi Parikrama Marg has been completed.

Apart from this, four-lane rail elevated area near Varanasi-Lucknow rail section Darshan Nagar, work of 2-lane elevated bridge at railway level crossing number 105 at Surya Kund on 14 Kosi Parikrama Marg, 2-lane elevated bridge at Fatehganj level crossing number 118A, Tedhi Bazar crossing. The construction work of Eastern vehicle parking and shops, construction work, construction work of vehicle parking and shops in Kausless Kunj, kunds, ghats and other projects were reviewed.

MP Lallu Singh, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, District Panchayat President Roli Singh, MLAs Ramchandra Yadav, Vedprakash Gupta, Dr. Amit Singh Chauhan etc were present in the review meeting with CM Yogi.