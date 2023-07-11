People are forced to walk on the streets of Gaya with gigs, rickshaws and handcarts, auto drivers’ strike continues for the second day

The indefinite strike of auto drivers in the city under the banner of Gaya District Educated Unemployed Auto-Toto Drivers Association continued for the second day on Tuesday. This strike has now started making the passengers cry especially. Due to the ongoing auto strike in the city, gigs, rickshaws and handcarts are becoming an option for the passengers and passengers coming from rural areas and other places of the district by rail or road to reach their destination. However, in traveling by these vehicles, the passengers are incurring more expenses to reach the destination.

On the other hand, due to the lack of rickshaws, autos and wheelbarrows, many passengers and passengers are feeling helpless to reach their destination on foot. Auto drivers are adamant on their stubbornness as the administration has not started the initiative of negotiation.

Union secretary Mo Ehtesham Khan told that more than six thousand autos and totos are running in the city. There is no provision of water, toilets and other necessary facilities at the halting places authorized by the Municipal Corporation at different places in the city. Passengers including auto drivers are also facing difficulties for basic needs.

He told that the officials of the department related to this matter have been informed several times. Despite this there has been no change in the situation. This strike will continue until the administration takes the initiative for negotiation.

Due to the strike of auto and e-rickshaw drivers in the city, the BJP has drawn the attention of the district administration to the problems being faced by local and people coming from outside. Party’s district vice-president Rajendra Prasad, advocate and district media in-charge Santosh Thakur said that the way it is humid summer and auto rickshaw drivers are on strike. Due to this all common people, students, patients, businessmen are facing a lot of difficulty. The district administration and the auto union should take initiative to end the strike by mutual discussion. Policemen are answerable to the public. Both the parties should sit together and take initiative to end the strike without any delay, so that the common people can get rid of the problems.

