People of Bihar are taking advantage of One Nation One Card in 24 states of the country, 1.12 lakh families are getting ration in Delhi

Patna. The families of Bihar going to other states to earn livelihood have started getting the benefit of One Nation One Card scheme. On an average, one and a half lakh families are taking advantage of this scheme every month and taking food grains from government ration shops. In May, the figure of such people who availed cheap ration has reached more than 1.54 lakh. Maximum 1.12 lakh families of Bihar are taking advantage of One Nation One Card in Delhi. These are the people who are economically very weak.

People of Bihar are taking advantage in 24 states of the country

According to the official information, the people of the weak economic income group of Bihar are not facing the inflation of food grains by going to other states. According to the official figures of the Food and Consumer Protection Department, Haryana has the maximum number of 22061 families taking advantage of One Nation One Card after Delhi. Apart from this, 7604 families in Maharashtra, 2337 in Gujarat, 2200 in Rajasthan, 1773 in Daman and Deep, 1562 in Himachal Pradesh, 928 in Jammu and Kashmir, 858 in Uttarakhand and 808 in Jharkhand are getting government ration. According to the Food and Consumer Protection Department, people of Bihar are collecting ration in total about 24 states / union territories.

4900 families from other states are collecting ration in Bihar

The total number of families taking ration from other states in Bihar is 4900. Of these, maximum 2190 families are from Delhi. 950 families of Jharkhand, 743 of Uttarakhand and 313 families of Maharashtra are taking cheap government ration in Bihar. Apart from this, Karnataka has 50, Madhya Pradesh 124, Maharashtra 313, Rajasthan 104, West Bengal 184, Uttar Pradesh 14, Chhattisgarh 97, Assam 56, Andhra Pradesh 7, Gujarat 39, Odisha 27, Haryana 39 families, one family each from Daman and Dweep and Goa are getting subsidized ration in Bihar.

