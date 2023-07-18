People of Dhanbad upset after rain, drain water entering from road to houses

Dhanbad, Suraj Tiwari : The rain brings the message of water logging pain for the city dwellers. It is not that the people of the city are worried because of the rain, the reason for the problem is the water logging at their house or the nearby roads. The situation is reaching to such an extent that the drain water is entering the houses through the roads. Due to this the risk of diseases has increased. Prabhat Khabar visited three colonies of the city and tried to understand the situation there.

It was not raining as much as it should have in Sawan, yet the light rain was a warning to the people of Hans Vihar Colony. There is a big drain near the turn of Hans Vihar Colony. Bartand, Dhaiya and the drain of this colony come and join it. After this this drain goes to CMRI. The local people told that the shopkeepers of the stalls on the side of the road move the slab of the drain and drop the garbage in it. Due to this this drain is always jammed. Whenever it rains, two and a half to three feet of water enters the shops located here and all the houses in the colony. Due to this, the shopkeepers suffer a loss of lakhs in every rain. According to the people, the Municipal Corporation gets the cleaning done only near the mouth of the drain. Due to this, such situations arise again and again.

We have given a wall of three feet in front of our shop, despite this the water did not stop entering. In this rain five times my carpet, shoes worth 64 thousand, four tables and powder of fire shield got wasted. Now I can’t bear my loss. In a few months, I will shift the shop to Gol Building Mod.

-Anupam Chowdhary, shopkeeper

Every year in our clinic the machine breaks down due to water ingress. Last year itself, my machine worth two lakhs broke down. When it rains, we become alert. We have also given a small wall in front of the shop. But still it is of no use. There is a lot of trouble.

Sameer Kumar Mandal, Investigation Center Director

The drain is of no use in the housing colony, water accumulates on the road

Water accumulates on the road in the housing colony. Due to this, the local people are very upset. After talking to people, it was found that earlier paver blocks were installed on the footpath of the road. After this, when the gas pipe was installed, then the road was dug. After the work was done, it was somehow covered. Due to this a pit was formed and water started accumulating. Also there are potholes in the middle of the road. There is also a drain here, but the water remains accumulated in the road itself. Here, shopkeeper Raju Tiwari said that all the people’s representatives and those responsible pass through potholes and water through this path. But everyone ignores. No one pays attention.

Pandit Clinic Road: Accident occurs due to water logging on dilapidated road

The road to Pandit Clinic Road has become dilapidated. The condition has worsened due to rain from above. Local people told that the road was last built eight to nine years ago. Since then no one has paid attention to it till now. There is often a possibility of accident due to rain.

This road has not been repaired for years. People’s representatives also do not pay attention to this. If it doesn’t rain a few drops, the situation becomes very bad. The problem will increase further in heavy rains.

-Bhanuchand Baranwal

Firstly, this road was built nine years ago. The contractor did not use quality material. Because of this the condition of the road has become like this. On top of that, the rain has made the situation worse.

-Upendra Singh

Sanjeev Singh, admitted in Dhanbad SNMMCH, is not getting urine discharge for 48 hours, wife demanded this